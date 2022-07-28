Lucas Hernandez talks Bayern Munich’s potential formations

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez knows that manager Julian Nagelsmann loves to tinker with his formations and the Frenchman is not all that worried about having to adjust on the fly.

With Nagelsmann toying with a 4-2-2-2 and also a 3-5-2, Hernandez does not have a preference and thinks the squad is capable of winning with either alignment.

“I like both systems. It is important to be flexible and to be able to easily change the system even during a game. It doesn’t matter to me whether we play with a back three or four, the systems often merge depending on the game situation. It is also clear that if we play more offensive, there is a risk of running into counterattacks,” Hernandez told Sport1.

Ah, yes...those pesky counterattacks.

Hernandez acknowledged an offensive-heavy mindset could be an issue at times, but also thinks the club’s defensive corps is up to the task.

“We have strong defensive players. But it’s important to always work as a team, then we’ll keep a clean sheet more often,” said Hernandez. “In my opinion, we have top players in all positions, both defensively and offensively. Now it’s up to us to make something of it. There are no excuses, we want all the titles!”