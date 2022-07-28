Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies eyeing future Chelsea move?; Bayern scoping Timo Werner?; Spurs to start contract talks with Harry Kane amid Bayern interest?; Chelsea, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid also snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies be eyeing a move to...Chelsea FC?

Probably not right now, but some outlets are connecting the dots on a how the Canadian star could end up in London:

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has revealed that he used to support Chelsea as a youngster, an admission that could potentially open up a possible Blues transfer in the future amid Thomas Tuchel’s defensive struggles currently in the market. The full-back area could become an area of concern, especially if both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were to eventually get their Barcelona wishes granted amid rumours that Chelsea have terminated talks with Barca due to the Kounde stand-off. With Jonathan Clauss set for Marseille, a new left-back or cover for Reece James may not be on the agenda until the 2023 January transfer or maybe even next summer. One man who could bite at the opportunity to join Chelsea is Bayern superstar Davies who made an admission that could prove prominent in the future. Having established himself as one of the best in his position in the Bundesliga, many big clubs would jump at the opportunity to sign him. Maybe after listening to his short Blues message, Boehly will have his agents number in mind ahead of future transfer windows.

(Places on tinfoil hat, fires up X-Files music)

Okay, so reports like this do not mean anything...like, anything at all really. However, Davies could be a candidate to move on from Bayern Munich when his contract expires in 2025 (which would mean he could be up for sale by the summer of 2024) just based on how young he is and how he has already established himself as the type of talent that Premier League clubs would drool over.

There is no reason to think Davies will be going anywhere, any time soon — or really even that he wants to go anywhere ever at all (unless you have a weird hunch) — so it is nothing to be alarmed about at this stage. It will be interesting, though, to see what clubs come calling for the Canadian in 2024.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Bayern Munich might be trying to go stealth mode on a pursuit of Chelsea FC forward and Germany international Timo Werner:

This would be surprising for sure, but perhaps there are multiple moves in the works that we don’t even know about? Probably not, but sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is keeping everyone on their toes.

It would be very odd, though, to see Salihamidžić change his tune on Werner — a player he has declined to ink in the past.

Bayern Munich made some big splashes in the transfer market in terms of buying and selling. Many important events occurred this week and we reflect on some of them in this podcast.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Harry Kane could have Tottenham Hotspur ready to expedite contract talks with the English striker:

The Evening Standard have claimed that Bayern Munich’s public admission of interest in Harry Kane could press Tottenham into starting talks with the striker regarding a new contract. Kane looks much happier at Tottenham at the moment than he did 12 months ago, with the striker admitting during the club’s pre-season tour to South Korea that he is excited about what the Lilywhites can achieve in their first full season under Conte (Football London).

With Bayern Munich making its interest known to Kane and his entourage, the striker will have an interesting decision to make next summer. It seems inconceivable that a move like this could happen, but what if sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić used this season to create the “Mother of all PowerPoints”...who could say no?

RB Leipzig has lost a big chunk of its backline over the past two seasons:

Dayot Upamecano (to Bayern, 2021)

Ibrahima Konate (to Liverpool, 2021)

Nordi Mukiele (to PSG, 2022)



RB Leipzig have sold three talented defenders in the space of 12 months. Josko Gvardiol next? — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 25, 2022

As noted above, Josko Gvardiol is one of the hottest names on the transfer market...can Die Roten Bullen hang on to him? You can say a lot of things about RB Leipzig, but they are developing talent at a crazy rate.

It’s our pleasure to announce that Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the “Best Club Podcast” by World Soccer Talk.

That’s right your (hopefully) favorite Bayern Munich podcast network is up for an award. While we are humbled and honored that we have not chased everyone away, we could use your help in securing the trophy. That’s right...you can vote! Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bear in mind, we didn’t nominate ourselves or anything like that for this award...somebody likes us!

We’ve put a lot of hard work into helping the podcast network grow and evolve over the years. We’d love to bring home the gold here and frankly we have not been this fired up over a competition since the Bunducksliga was at its peak. Voting closes at midnight EST on July 31, 2022. (Direct link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards)

THERE ARE JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT, COME ON LADS WE CAN DO THIS!

Juventus might be ready to try and lure Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to Italy:

Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool has been painful for the supporters and I do not think they are ready for the departure of Roberto Firmino. If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Juventus are very close to the Brazilian international, who is ready to join the Old Lady. As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Juve have moved in and are in advanced talks to lure the former Hoffenheim man from Liverpool. The Bianconeri’s primary target was Alvaro Morata but signing him has proved difficult, and now, the Italian giants are ‘very close’ to Firmino.

It looks like Bayern Munich was not the only club that decided Cristiano Ronaldo might be more trouble than he is worth. Napoli, Chelsea FC, and Atletico Madrid also made the same decision:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future remains uncertain but Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of the race for his signature. Ronaldo has been linked with a number of big clubs around the continent since he declared his desire to leave Old Trafford. But his options are beginning to fade. Chelsea and Napoli both ruled out a move for the five time Ballon d’Or winner, and now Atletico and Bayern have followed suit. Atletico president, Enrique Cerezo branded a move for Ronaldo as “practically impossible”. Cerezo told reporters, via El Partidazo De Cope: “I’ve already said this several times, I don’t know who invented the Cristiano story but I’ll tell you that it’s practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid. “Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep on fuelling the rumours then eventually it will look like it’s something real, which it’s not.”

At this point, it seems like Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying everything to get his client on to a Champions League-qualified club:

Jorge Mendes has asked Manchester United to renew Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, per @partidazocope. In return, Ronaldo would leave on loan and be able to play for a Champions League side. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 26, 2022

In this episode, Schnitzel is joined by BFW’s Muller_Era aka ‘Swaz’ on what is her first podcast. Excited much? Here are the topics that the two mulled over: