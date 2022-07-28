Ryan Gravenberch refreshed by start to life at Bayern Munich, has high hopes for this season

Sadio Mané, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and Matthijs de Ligt all featured at least once during Bayern Munich’s pair of preseason friendlies against DC United and then Manchester City in Washington DC and Green Bay, Wisconsin, respectively. With a 6-2 win and a 1-0 loss in their condensed preseason fixtures list, we were able to see some different looks from Julian Nagelsmann, but the new signings from this transfer window all impressed in their own rights.

Gravenberch provided a gem of an assist to Thomas Muller for Bayern’s sixth and final goal of their 6-2 win over DC United and looked quite lively at the heart of Bayern’s midfield in both games. He did well to finagle himself out of tight situations and was very quick on the turn. With Leon Goretzka’s knee operation last week, Nagelsmann might have to call upon Gravenberch a handful of times either to start, or at least to come off the bench in Bayern’s upcoming slew of competitive fixtures.

In a recent interview with kicker (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), the Dutch midfielder said he’s really enjoying life at Bayern thus far. “I’m doing really good here. Everything was new: new club, new teammates, new coach. But it feels great. I’m slowly getting used to the intensity of training and the conditions here,” he explained. Having Mazraoui come with him from Ajax has certainly aided in the transition and now Dutch compatriot De Ligt is also in the ranks — another familiar face for Gravenberch.

There’s an obvious opportunity for Gravenberch in Goretzka’s temporary injury absence, and his is well aware of that despite feeling bad for his teammate having suffered yet another setback. “He’s injured. I’m sorry for him. But that’s now a chance for me to show myself to the coach. My goal is to be part of the starting lineup as quickly as possible. If I manage to do that, then the way to the national team will be easier,” he said.

Gravenberch knows that there will always be stiff competition for minutes; such is par for the course at a club like Bayern Munich. He doesn’t see that as an obstacle, however, but rather a chance to continue to grow and develop at one of Europe’s best clubs.

“I joined Bayern to play with the best players, that was my aim. I want to compete with them, learn from them and win titles with them,” he said.