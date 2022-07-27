It’s official: Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards moves to Crystal Palace

Bayern Munich’s official website has announced that 22-year-old Chris Richards will be moving to Crystal Palace. The fee is rumored to be anywhere from 12-20 million euros.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic, reminiscing on the American’s history at the club, had this to say: “Chris Richards came with 18 years of age to Bayern. He showed how talented he is during his year as a player for our reserve side [Bayern II].”

Bayern II and Richards lifted the 3. Liga title that year, a feat no other reserve side had accomplished in Germany up until then. Furthermore, Richards made his debut for Bayern in closing stages of a game against SC Freiburg. But the achievements did not stop there. He was one of the few young players, alongside the likes of Musiala, that witnessed Bayern’s Champions League triumph in 2020 from the stands and celebrated with the team when the trophy was lifted.

Evidently, Richards had impressed the Bayern bosses and coaches a lot. Salihamidžic continues: “Therefore, we signed him permanently from FC Dallas. After that, Richards developed really well on loan at [TSG] Hoffenheim.”

That he did, racking up 28 total appearances as he proved to the world at large in one of the biggest leagues in the world how good he is. And all of that now leads him to Crystal Palace, where he will compete to finally become a regular starter at his permanent club, among Patrick Vieira’s men.

Salihamidžic: “It was [Richards’] big wish to leave and prove himself in the Premier League. We wanted to make that possible for him and wish him all the best at Crystal Palace.”

Take care of him, Crystal Palace. And please, tell me you can do better than just make Ted Lasso references.