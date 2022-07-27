Didi Hamann doubts Bayern Munich’s signing of Matthijs de Ligt

In an interview with Sky, Dietmar Hamann had plenty to say on Bayern Munich’s blockbuster signing of Matthijs de Ligt this summer. Hamann was highly critical off the Dutch defender’s true talent level as he has been skeptical of similar transfers. The former Bayern Munich midfielder isn’t convinced.

“The big question will be whether De Ligt is able to lead the defense. He did wonderfully in Amsterdam. He didn’t make it in Turin. It was obviously a bigger club, bigger competition and he had very experienced players alongside him,” Hamann told Sky.

Hamann is concerned with De Ligt’s ability to lead the defense after coming in at 22-years-old to join a squad with two world cup champions already in defense. A fair point but De Ligt has already led Ajax at a young age.

Hamann also went on to criticize the players who were part of Ajax’s successful team who reached the Champions League semi-finals. The greatest stars of that team failed to reach expectations such as Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, and Hakim Ziyech.

Hamann also has concerns about Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, but both of those players don’t have as high of expectations as De Ligt. Time will tell if De Ligt can reach the hype.