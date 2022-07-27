Bayern Munich made sure Harry Kane knows he’s wanted

You’ve had your coffee. Cars are coming in and out of Säbener Straße. Antonio Conte is crying. I think it’s time for Sport BILD, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, to tell us what everyone seems to know: Bayern Munich have definitely been trying to turn Harry Kane’s head.

Bayern made sure that Harry Kane knows the club will try to sign him next year. FCB expressed their interest to his brother Charlie who represents him. Nagelsmann and the bosses also showed their appreciation publicly. Now Bayern will just wait and see. Bayern are aware that Tottenham will try everything to extend Kane’s contract. Nevertheless, the club is optimistic that guarantee of silverware in Munich will be an advantage. Like with Mané and De Ligt, Bayern moved early to show Kane that they really want him.

As Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said, however, he’s under contract:

Oliver Kahn on Kane: "Harry Kane is an outstanding striker who is under contract at Tottenham" [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/MxwOvCszfU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 26, 2022

To anyone following along, this should be no surprise, but the nugget about contact with Kane’s brother / agent Charlie adds a bit of intrigue. Charlie, of course, helped attempt to orchestrate a move to Manchester City in last summer’s transfer window. When that bid failed, it earned the Kanes considerable backlash from the Spurs fanbase.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann’s comments about Kane were, all things considered, less than artful and merited his counterpart’s response. It’s one thing to express admiration for a player generically, another to start musing about his cost and projecting his potential in the Bundesliga.

But if those public signals weren’t strong enough already, the reported private contact surely is. As Tottenham try to lock down Kane beyond 2024, Bayern appear to be well and truly getting in his head — just to let him know there’s another option out there. One that wins championships on the reg.

And for all the frustrations coming from Tottenham, if the situation arises, the Bundesliga Rekordmeister might seem far preferable to a fellow English Premier League contender such as Chelsea FC.

For now, it’s wait and see for both parties. Kane will be keen to see whether he can win with Conte and Tottenham, while Bayern may opt to pass on another transfer splurge if Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, and Mathys Tel convince enough. Still, this is a sensible door to keep open — for both camps.