Bayern Munich announces free live streams for Bayern II home matches

Bayern II, the reserve side of Bayern Munich, announced via FC Bayern Campus’ twitter account that all 19 Bayern II home games in the 2022/23 season will be shown live and free of charge on the FC Bayern website and the “FC Bayern Matchday Center” YouTube channel. In the previous season, Bayern would only deign to show a handful of Bayern II’s Regionalliga matches throughout. So this is big news for anyone who wants to watch coach Martin Demichelis’ men play.

This does not cover away games, but a good amount of those can be found on Sporttotal.tv. Specifically, Bayern II’s Sporttotal games can be found here. Just a quick warning, these games feature AI controlled cameras and they can veer away from the action every so often.

The first of these home games will be this Sunday, July 31st, at 8 AM EST, against Türkgücü München. Follow the links above if you want to watch the game.

Bayern has done some outstanding youth work over the years and those who watch these live streams can look forward to the standout talents such as Lucas Copado, Eyüp Aydin, Yusuf Kabadayi and more play and hopefully finish top of the league by the end of the season.