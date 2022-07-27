Serienmeister Series: Episode 7 - The kits worn when the titles were won

Bayern Munich made history by winning their tenth straight Bundesliga title in a row, a new record for Europe’s top five leagues. The Serienmeister Stream is a ten-part stream that covers ten special aspects of that glorious decade-long run. Enjoy!

This is a collaboration piece with Talking Trikots, a special edition, if you will.

As we covered in the last entry, Bayern have won the Bundesliga in a variety of different places, not just in Munich. But what kind of kits were worn in those title sealing games? Just as much a variety, one can easily tell you. In a world where football and fashion are so closely linked together, it’s time to look at how good Bayern looked when they won their ten straight Bundesliga titles.

2012/13

We kick things off with the 2012/13 season. Bayern won the league away to Eintracht Frankfurt, wearing their white away kit. It was adorned with neon stripes and details, and it wasn’t the best looking kit of all. In fact, it was the worst looking kit out of the three released that season. White and neon orange are two colors that don’t go too well together, and this was no exception. However, the design did not stop Bayern from winning the Bundesliga, not to mention the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal as well.

2013/14

Bayern’s second Bundesliga win in a row was in Berlin, but they were in their home kit at the time. It was a lovely looking kit, a very classic Bayern red and white home kit. Subtle red diamonds adorned the front, and white accents on the sleeve and collar, it was worthy of some great memories. In fact, it had some good memories already, having been worn in Wembley in the 2013 Champions League final victory, and in the Olympiastadion a year before during the completion of the first treble. Two titles in the Olympiastadion, this kit likes Berlin.

2014/15

This season, the team won the title on the couch, so no kit was worn. Well, except if any player wore a kit watching challengers Wolfsburg lose.

2015/16

This season, the kit was won a week before the end of the season, away at Ingolstadt. The kit worn was another white away kit. It was a white kit with no particular detail other than a band of color around the midriff. That’s not a bad kit, right? Well, it would look decent if the colors involved weren’t red and a dull gray. Gray might be a common color on T-shirts, but it isn’t really the best color when it comes to football kits, and especially not on Bayern shirts. It was made a lot better, though, with the fourth successive Bundesliga win.

2016/17

It may be an unpopular opinion, but this writer believes that this season’s home kit wasn’t that bad looking. Subtle, horizontal red stripes on the front, and a collar, with white stripes on the sides, paired with white shorts. It’s nothing extra special, but nothing to turn one’s nose up at either. However, the white shorts were swapped for red shorts on the title winning matchday away to Wolfsburg. The change of color didn’t have an impact on the performance, though; if anything, it had a positive impact as the team steamrolled the hosts 6-0 to win their fifth successive Bundesliga title. Good kit = good result, right?

2017/18

This was one season that every kit hit home, or at least lived up to standards. Among the three that were released, it was once again the away shirt that was worn in the title decider. It wasn’t a white kit, though, but blue. Yes, a dark blue strip with a thick red band around the midriff. It’s not too far apart from the aforementioned 15/16 away kit in terms of design, but the color scheme makes it all the better. Away to Bavarian neighbors Augsburg, the team put in a workmanlike display and won the Bundesliga once again, despite going down a goal early.

2018/19

The 2018/19 season wasn’t really known for its stunning kits, so maybe it was a good thing that the title was clinched on the last matchday, just after the kit for the new season had been released. The kit worn was the 2019/20 season’s home kit, and while it may not have looked as good as the home shirt from 18/19, it still looked miles better than the ghastly away and third shirts combined. A bold diamond pattern resembling the Allianz Arena’s facade covered the shirt, with red stripes completing the look. It was just classic red, and it wasn’t anything special, but the result on that final matchday sure was.

2019/20

Another season in which the following season’s kit was worn for the title win. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was pushed back a few months, which meant that the new home shirt, normally released on the last matchday, was released a few weeks before the end of the season. It was another typical red and white kit, with faint red vertical stripes going down the front. It ended up becoming Bayern’s most historic kit, as they won six titles wearing it, the first of which was the Bundesliga title in a rainy Bremen. From then, they won the DFB-Pokal, the Champions League, two Super Cups, and the Club World Cup in that shirt.

2020/21

This season also saw Bayern win the title from the sofa, or technically in the catacombs of the Allianz Arena, as RB Leipzig’s defeat just before Bayern’s kickoff meant that they were crowned Champions regardless of the result.

2021/22

The tenth consecutive Bundesliga title was won at home for only the second time in twenty-odd years, and naturally, Bayern suited up in their home kit. It was not the prettiest kit out there, with a chevron and V-shaped stripes of dark and light red making up a jarring combination. Some people say the kit grew on them, this writer personally didn’t think so that much, and it only took an end-of-season sale for him to finally purchase it. Nevertheless, the kit was slightly redeemed with a memorable win over direct title challengers Borussia Dortmund to seal the historic tenth title.