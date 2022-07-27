Bayern Munich reactions to the signing of Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich announced the signing of Mathys Tel and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is thrilled to be bringing in the prodigious talent.

“Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe, a very quick, technically strong and versatile striker. He won the European Championships with the France U-17s this year as captain of the team. We’ve been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now. We are proud of that, as there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him,” Salihamidžić told FCBayern.com. “The development of such an exceptional young player is an exciting project for us all. Of course, Mathys needs time, he needs minutes on the pitch and rhythm. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team.”

As for Tel, the jump to Bayern Munich is one he has been anticipating for quite some time.

“FC Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. I’m very much looking forward to this great challenge and I will give my all for this club. I’ve been very impressed with the discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic and the FC Bayern management, and I quickly realized I definitely wanted to come to Munich,” Tel remarked.