Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig (DFL-Supercup)

The new season is upon us and that means it’s time for another year of Bayern Munich action!

Bayern begin their quest for trophies, as they face RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on July 31st in the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. From having seen the Rekordmeister go on a shopping spree that can only be described as insane, high hopes have been built in the hearts of fans. With the Bayern mentality in mind, the new signings and the older players alike, have similar (if not higher) expectations for this season, 2022-23.

(The Supercup can be described as an over-glorified friendly, but being a Bayern fan is like being a chipmunk; there has to be an inherent love for shiny stuff. Gotta love that shiny, shiny silverware.)

The pre-season games against D.C. United and Manchester City have been sites of experimentation for coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has tried out varying formations and tactics. If those haven’t exactly given the fans a lot of clarity on what lies ahead, fear not, we tried breaking things down in this episode.

In this episode, Schnitzel is joined by BFW’s Muller_Era aka ‘Swaz’ on what is her first podcast. Excited much? Here are the topics that the two mulled over:

Thoughts on the preseason tour and the latest signing, Mathys Tel

Overall expectations from the squad

Some shade thrown at Teddy and INNN (those pessimists, ugh!)

An analysis of the Leipzig squad, and a recap of their most recent game

Bayern lineup discussion + team news

An overall analysis, plus some final scoreline predictions

If you guys like what you hear, PLEASE vote for us on the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast award. Go on that page and vote for Bavarian Football Works. We cannot lose to a Spurs pod!

