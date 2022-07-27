Germany international thinks Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer will stay with RB Leipzig

One of the names that Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to over the past month has been RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who is reportedly a favorite of Julian Nagelsmann.

Laimer is a strong-tackling, ball-winning midfielder, who could bring a different element to the Bayern Munich roster than what already exists. Getting Laimer, however, has proven to be difficult as RB Leipzig has drawn a line in the sand and dared the Bavarians to cross it.

That line is rumored to be €30 million, but so far, Bayern Munich’s bids have fallen short of reaching that mark. Looking at it from an outsider’s perspective, Laimer’s teammate, Lukas Klostermann, does not think the Austrian will be going anywhere.

“I’m not worried about Konny, I assume that he will stay,” Klostermann told Bild (as captured by Abendzeitung).

While that surely is not the final word on the deal, the likelihood of Bayern Munich getting a deal done seems to decrease each day. For fans looking for some optimism, though, there could be an outlet and it might be as simple as being a matter of timing.

Talks between the clubs could get stifled this week as the teams prepare to square off in the DFL-Supercup. Once this match passes — and the reality that Laimer is entering the final year of his contract hits Die Roten Bullen — the two sides could reconvene talks and get a deal done before the deadline.