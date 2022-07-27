Semi-final! Germany vs France in the EURO: Live stream, game thread, how to watch

It’s the EURO semi-finals. Only serious teams need apply.

Germany take on France in a classic European heavyweight tilt in any competition. A date with England awaits, after the Lionesses smashed Sweden 4-0 yesterday on the other half of the bracket (another 87’ for Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway).

There’s not much to separate these two teams; both have talent in spades and a record of closely-fought battles in recent encounters. Though Les Blues have apparently endured some locker room issues in recent times, they’re fighting for a spot in the Final now — one would think they’ve been able to put it behind them. For Germany, quarter-finals player of the match Klara Bühl, who started every game, is out for likely the tournament with COVID-19. Solutions will have to be found fast.

Neither team had it easy to get here. Germany just about withstood the Austrian attack to breathe again, while France required extra time to edge out the Netherlands. It’s anyone’s game. Strap in.

For the US folks, by the way, the semi-finals mark a welcome change to the broadcasting lineup — all games from here on out are available on the ESPN+ streaming service. If you haven’t been able to watch up til now, here’s your chance to join us just as the going gets good!

Match Info

Location: Milton Keynes, England

Time: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm local time

TV/streaming: USA — ESPN+ / TUDN USA, Canada — UEFA.tv; UK — BBC iPlayer, Find Your Country

