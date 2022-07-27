Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich talks on hold for Konrad Laimer; Newcastle United, Juventus chasing Timo Werner?; Pundit doubts Bayern’s Harry Kane pursuit will work; Luis Suarez to LAFC?; Bayern linked to Espnayol star; and MORE!

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, the talks between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are on hold for Konrad Laimer once more.

Bayern Munich’s focus has been on Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel of late, so it is not shocking to see things have hit a standstill with Laimer, but it remains to be seen just how much of an appetite Bayern Munich might have to spend even more money during this transfer window:

TRUE✅ negotiations between @FCBayern and @RBLeipzig for Konrad Laimer (24) are currently on hold. neither side has moved since the last offer of Bayern (19,5 plus adds-on) @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2022

Laimer presents an interesting case for Bayern Munich. No doubt, the midfielder is a player that manager Julian Nagelsmann badly wants, but Bayern Munich has good midfielders in place and has likely spent more money than it ever thought it would by this stage of the summer.

Will the Bavarians go to the well one more time in an effort to keep Nagelsmann happy?

I cannot think of a worse place for Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner to land, but here we are:

Despite all of its riches, going to Newcastle United is like dropping into the abyss. You know a club is bad when it can’t even lure anyone with boatloads of cash. It seems like Newcastle is going to have to (somehow) organically earn a Champions League berth to really start luring players. Until then, there will be a lot of skepticism.

On the bright (?) side, Juventus is also interested in throwing Werner a lifeline from Chelsea: (per Sport Bild):

Ronaldo’s name was discussed intensively within the board. Among topics mentioned: Refinancing, marketing, what would the transfer add to the club in terms of social media exposure, how many shirts would be sold worldwide.

I’d still rather see Werner back in the Bundesliga.

England’s Alessia Russo scored an absolutely crazy and magnificent goal in her squad’s win over Sweden:

Bayern Munich made some big splashes in the transfer market in terms of buying and selling. Many important events occurred this week and we reflect on some of them in this podcast.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

English pundit Gabby Agbonlahor does not think Harry Kane would really be all that enticed by the thought of playing for Bayern Munich next season.

“No, not at all (Kane won’t be unsettled by Bayern talk),” said Agbonlahor. “Bayern are a fantastic club and with a rich history. Harry Kane is not leaving Spurs. They just got into the Champions League. He’s going to beat that record by Alan Shearer. I don’t see him leaving the Premier League to leave the Bundesliga, as good as Bayern Munich are as a team. It’s not going to unsettle Harry Kane. I feel like Antonio Conte will be like ‘I want players that every team wants’, so Kane won’t be moving to the Bundesliga.”

Agbonlahor went on to assess the comments made by Julian Nagelsmann, which did not exactly deny that the Bavarians might make a play for Kane.

“He is just being honest (Nagelsmann’s comments). I feel like we want managers and players to be honest. What manager in the world wouldn’t want Harry Kane in their team? He fits the perfect role for Bayern. They have just lost Lewandowski. Manchester United should also be speaking like this about Harry Kane. But I think he is happy with Conte. Champions League football and you want to stay in the Premier League,” said Agbonlahor.

Former Liverpool, FC Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez could be another veteran headed to MLS-side LAFC:

Sudden U-turn for Luis Suárez (35)? It was actually clear: the star striker, who is currently without a club, is moving to Club Nacional in his home country of Uruguay. But as the two US sports broadcasters “ESPN” and “CBS” report, Suárez is not going to Uruguay, but to the American MLS – to Los Angeles FC! The transfer is therefore imminent. The California club recently caused a stir with the signing of Gareth Bale (33) and Giorgio Chiellini (37). Suárez was still under contract with Atlético Madrid until the end of June. In the meantime, it has also been linked to a move to Borussia Dortmund.

It’s our pleasure to announce that Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the “Best Club Podcast” by World Soccer Talk.

That’s right your (hopefully) favorite Bayern Munich podcast network is up for an award. While we are humbled and honored that we have not chased everyone away, we could use your help in securing the trophy. That’s right...you can vote! Help support BFW’s quest to be the best, by checking out this link and giving us a vote (or INNN will hunt you down): World Soccer Talk Awards — Best Club Podcast

Bear in mind, we didn’t nominate ourselves or anything like that for this award...somebody likes us!

We’ve put a lot of hard work into helping the podcast network grow and evolve over the years. We’d love to bring home the gold here and frankly we have not been this fired up over a competition since the Bunducksliga was at its peak. Voting closes at midnight EST on July 31, 2022. (Direct link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards)

THERE ARE JUST A FEW DAYS LEFT, COME ON LADS WE CAN DO THIS!

Abendzeitung captured some quotes from former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng indicating that he might not have closed the door on a return to the Bundesliga.

“The topic is not closed. I can imagine a lot in Europe. That includes Germany because it’s a great league with great teams and great fans. The Bundesliga is not a no-go,” said Boateng.

The former Bayern Munich defender also has an eye on his old club and thinks the move for Matthijs de Ligt was tremendous.

“His qualities speak for themselves. A type of leader who will hopefully continue to improve at FCB and continue on his way to becoming a world-class defender,” Boateng remarked.

Bayern Munich is being linked to Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas, which seems pretty crazy:

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the Bundesliga champions could make a bold move for Espanyol hotshot Raul de Tomas. De Tomas has impressed on his return to La Liga, after netting 17 league goals in Catalonia in 2021/22, and he could be tempted by a new challenge in the Champions League. His current release clause is set at €75m at the RCDE Stadium, with 20% of any potential sale fee going to former club Benfica, but Bayern are unlikely to bid more than €35m.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Grading Bayern’s preseason overall

The win over DC United

The loss to Manchester City

Players that impressed us during the preseason matches

Things we didn’t like from the two matches

Nagelsmann formation choices

Predicting how productive of a signing Mathys Tel will be

Bayern Munich defensive prospect Liam Morrison will miss “several weeks” due to a knee injury that he suffered when Bayern II faced off with SpVgg Ansbach:

FC Bayern Amateur central defender Liam Morrison will not be available to his team for several weeks. In the game against SpVgg Ansbach ( 0:2 ), the Scottish U19 national player suffered a ligament injury in his knee when he got stuck on the pitch after a duel in the 60th minute of the game. New signing Antonio Tikvic came in for him on his competitive debut for the amateurs.

For his part, Morrison seems to have handled the news about as well as you can: