Fabrizio Romano details the latest on Bayern Munich’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s rumored interested in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has lit a fire in a portion of the German club’s fanbase and also caused a stir among the Spurs faithful. Where do things stand on a potential move in 2023? Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano weighed in.

“I’m told that Bayern board and Julian Nagelsmann consider Harry Kane as the perfect player for Bayern’s style and Bundesliga football,” Romano said on his “Here We Go Podcast” (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“They are convinced Kane could be a kind of new Lewandowski for Bayern, but there’s a problem called Tottenham. Tottenham have no intention of letting Kane go. For this summer, it’s really impossible — but also in the future, Spurs want to offer Kane a new contract to prevent an attempt from Bayern for next summer.”

Bayern Munich is likely an intriguing destination for Kane, but the Englishman has a storied history with Tottenham Hotspur and will no doubt need a strong pitch to leave the club. On the other hand, Kane has wanted to leave before — last summer, when he wanted Manchester City — and might remember how his contract length was used against him then by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy before signing a new one.

Replacing Robert Lewandowski will not be easy, but getting Kane might actually prove even more difficult.