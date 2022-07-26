 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Bayern Munich player Klara Bühl tests positive for COVID-19 at EURO 2022

Germany is having no luck.

Germany v Spain: Group B - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s happened again, a Bayern Munich Frauen player gets COVID-19 while on duty for Germany. This time, Klara Bühl was unfortunate enought to contract the virus. She is now in isolation.

Bühl is an important player for both Bayern and Germany, and this is a definite gut punch. The last player to catch COVID-19 for the Germany Frauen was fellow Bayern Frauen player Lea Schüller, another integral player for club and country.

Klara Bühl has tested positive for the corona virus and will therefore miss tomorrow’s European Championship semifinals against France. She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative.

This comes at the worst possible time as well, with a matchup against France in a couple of days for a place in the final. Bühl could also miss the final if Germany beat France, and they will get either England or Sweden. Germany could very well win this thing, it is possible, but Bühl’s absence will hurt their chances of winning.

