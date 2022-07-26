Breaking: Bayern Munich player Klara Bühl tests positive for COVID-19 at EURO 2022

It’s happened again, a Bayern Munich Frauen player gets COVID-19 while on duty for Germany. This time, Klara Bühl was unfortunate enought to contract the virus. She is now in isolation.

Bühl is an important player for both Bayern and Germany, and this is a definite gut punch. The last player to catch COVID-19 for the Germany Frauen was fellow Bayern Frauen player Lea Schüller, another integral player for club and country.

ℹ️ Klara Bühl ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden und fällt somit für das EM-Halbfinale morgen gegen Frankreich aus. Sie ist aktuell symptomfrei und wurde umgehend isoliert. Weitere Testungen des kompletten Teams und Staff fielen negativ aus.



WIR #IMTEAM pic.twitter.com/XPjEIurzio — DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) July 26, 2022

Klara Bühl has tested positive for the corona virus and will therefore miss tomorrow’s European Championship semifinals against France. She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative.

This comes at the worst possible time as well, with a matchup against France in a couple of days for a place in the final. Bühl could also miss the final if Germany beat France, and they will get either England or Sweden. Germany could very well win this thing, it is possible, but Bühl’s absence will hurt their chances of winning.