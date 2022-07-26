Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka out for six weeks

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka struggled with knee problems from January to April last season. These problems were so severe, that Goretzka underwent surgery one week ago, in an attempt to fully rectify the problem. According to Bild, the German midfielder will be out for six more weeks.

Bild also reported that Goretzka was back at Bayern’s training facilities today — presumably to start his rehabilitation and recovery.

BFW Analysis

Goretzka’s situation may actually be beneficial to some players. With Goretzka out, Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch will get more chances to stake their claim as starting members of the team alongside Joshua Kimmich. Gaining consistent playing time in these six weeks could lead to them becoming starters and it being Goretzka left on the sidelines — even after his return from injury.

Gravenberch in particular looks well equipped to occupy a starting role. With his dribbling abilities, the Dutchman has the ability to play through the opposition press and control the game. Furthermore, the tall Gravenberch possesses Goretzka-like physicality and defensive qualities. With the Kimmich-Goretzka partnership floundering in Bayern’s past two seasons, I for one, can certainly imagine one of the aforementioned two being dropped.

On the other hand, Goretzka’s injury may lead Bayern to bite the bullet, and sign Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig. I personally believe that Bayern should not complete this transfer as Gravenberch and Sabitzer are more than capable of replacing Goretzka and deserve the chance to do so. Signing Laimer (a fantastic player) is unnecessary when we already have five great central midfielders in Kimmich, Sabitzer, Musiala, Goretzka and Gravenberch.