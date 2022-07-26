BREAKING: Bayern Munich signs Mathys Tel from Stade Rennais

After weeks of speculation and at least a couple of rounds of negotiations, Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Stade Rennais for young striker Mathys Tel.

Tel’s arrival in Bavaria has been anticipated for weeks now after the club went hard after him when Robert Lewandowski formally decided to move to FC Barcelona. Now, though, the waiting is over and the 17-year-old is expected to come right in to the squad and compete for playing time:

️ Mathys #Tel: "Ich kann es kaum erwarten, den Rasen zu betreten, meine Mitspieler kennenzulernen und meine ersten Schritte hier zu machen." ⚪#ServusTel #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/BydbJ9HhgP — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 26, 2022

Mathys #Tel : “I can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet my teammates and take my first steps here.” #ServusTel #FCBayern #MiaSanMia

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has a variety of attacking options at his disposal and is known for tinkering with his formations and player alignments. With Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidovic, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Joshua Zirkzee all currently part of Bayern Munich’s attacking group, it is unclear just how much Tel will play — at least right off the bat.

After the club’s big investment in the youngster, however, he will likely be given a chance to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire. Tel will wear the #39 jersey.

