Germany Watch: Chelsea’s Timo Werner and RB Leipzig headed toward a reunion?

Could Bayern Munich’s road to an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title get more difficult? Recent rumblings indicate that RB Leipzig could be interested in bringing back Chelsea FC forward Timo Werner.

According to Sky journalists Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze, the Germany international is contemplating a reunion with his old club:

Werner is thinking of a change and has many interested parties. One of them is RB Leipzig, of all people, who received over 50 million euros from Chelsea in the summer of 2020. At that time Werner had signed a contract until 2025. Werner cannot yet say where the journey is going for him. According to Sky, a return to Leipzig is an option that Werner can also consider. Initial exchanges of ideas on this topic have already taken place. However, there can be no question of concrete negotiations.

However, Hinze is not convinced that Werner would be a fit within Domenico Tedesco’s system.

“The fans would celebrate seeing him play in the RB jersey again. He enjoys a lot of sympathy in Leipzig,” Hinze said, assessing Werner’s possible return. “However, he doesn’t necessarily fit in with Domenico Tedesco’s footballing ideas.”

Sky also noted that The Leipziger Volkszeitung issued a similar report with Werner and RB Leipzig potentially having interest in one another.