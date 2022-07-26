RB Leipzig’s Kevin Kampl sees versatile, dangerous attack with Bayern Munich

Ahead of this weekend’s DFL-Supercup between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, the two opposing sides are starting to size each other up.

For RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl, Bayern Munich’s variety of attacking weapons will make the Bavarians a tall task to defend — especially early in the season in a game like the Supercup.

“The game is very special. You only have one game and it’s about everything. Anything can happen. Of course it would be a huge thing for the club, the team and the fans if we beat Bayern in our stadium,” Kampl told Bild (as captured by Get German Football News). “They’ve improved a lot. They’ve also brought in Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch. I’ve played against both of them and I can say they’re really good players who will also strengthen Bayern. I don’t think they’ll get any worse after Lewandowski’s departure but I think they will play differently because they don’t have Lewandowski up front anymore, who scored 40, 50 goals a season.”

According to Kampl, Julian Nagelsmann’s creativity in using all of the talent at his disposal could be a huge asset to Bayern Munich.

“I think they’re becoming more variable in their game, in terms of tactics and formation. Maybe an untrained striker will play at the top. As I know Julian [Nagelsmann], he will have tricks there. But we’re playing at home and Bayern have had a difficult time here before,” Kampl said.