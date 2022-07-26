Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich rebuffs Cristiano Ronaldo...again; Bayern decline Chelsea’s Timo Werner; Filip Kostic to West Ham?; Harry Kane teammate talks Bayern interest; FC Barcelona clowned by Napoli boss; and MORE!

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a man on a team, but maybe without a team if that makes sense.

The Portuguese star reportedly still wants a move to Bayern Munich, but, again, cannot convince the Bavarian brass to take a flier on the Manchester United attacker. It looks like Ronaldo will be meeting with his current club to map out his future:

❗️Cristiano Ronaldo is landing in Manchester right now! He's going to speak with @ManUtd to discuss his future. Ronaldo wants @FCBayern but the german team is not interested , nowadays. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/fOzP3ZJgzC — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) July 25, 2022

Despite the natural links between Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is old charge Timo Werner, it does not appear that the Chelsea FC man is on the radar of the Bavarians just yet.

Chelsea has become a bit of a dumpster fire under the very finicky Thomas Tuchel. With an overabundance of attackers that might even make Bayern Munich blush, Tuchel is yearning for Robert Lewandowski-like striker that simply does not exist right now. With rumors that the locker room might be growing frustrated and with the strong need to produce wins, Tuchel is trying to offload some of his current players. At the same time, Tuchel is scanning the market for a target man after having seemingly determined that none of Romelu Lukaku, Werner, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja, and Kai Havertz are exactly what he wants for a center-forward:

Update #Werner: Due to many questions: No topic for #FCBayern! Tel was the desired top talent and the last piece of the puzzle. He should get playing time! The club is also planning with Choupo-Moting as a striker backup. @SkySportDE https://t.co/iTocQkKyCd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 25, 2022

Werner has been linked to RB Leipzig, along with clubs from Italy and Spain. The question is less about “if” the Germany international will move, but “when.”

Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic might still be moving on this summer. The talented Serb is drawing interest from West Ham United:

West Ham have already scheduled new round of talks with Filip Kostić in order to discuss personal terms, after official bid. His agent, now busy with Scamacca deal Italian striker will be in London very soon. ⚒️ #WHUFC



Eintracht have received West Ham bid, it’s up to the player. pic.twitter.com/AftvbzhnpI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Kostic has been a mainstay for Die Adler over the years and is perennially one of the Bundesliga’s most underrated players. While a move would surely be lucrative for Kostic, it remains to be seen what his role might be with the Hammers.

Totteham Hotspur’s Eric Dier reads the papers and has seen the links between Bayern Munich and his teammate Harry Kane. To Dier, this is just part of the business.

“That’s normal, no? I think every world class player is always going to be spoken about a lot,” Dier said after Kane scored a brace in a 2-1 preseason win at Rangers. “In football you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone next week. It’s not something I’m bothered about. It’s normal that world class players are spoken about a lot.”

That’s a pretty thoughtful take from Dier, especially with the media likely looking for the slightest of missteps on which to pounce and stir the pot. If there is one thing that we know about Dier, it is that he knows exactly how to handle a high pressure situation.

Everyone is taking shots at FC Barcelona these days, including Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis:

Napoli president de Laurentiis to Radio Kiss Kiss: "Koulibaly wanted to leave, I told him: I can't sell you to Barcelona as they had no money. Then we received a proposal from Chelsea, it was impossible to say no" #CFC



"I offered €6,5m/season to Koulibaly, he wanted to go". — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Bayern Munich loanee Jamie Lawrence saw his loan stint at FC Magdeburg get off to a scary start as he experienced “circulatory problems” against Karlsruher:

Magdeburgs Verteidiger Jamie Lawrence blieb nach dem Abpfiff der Partie gegen den Karlsruher SC mit Kreislaufproblemen auf dem Platz liegen und musste behandelt werden.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/lp0d4Iqu7C — Sportschau (@sportschau) July 25, 2022

Magdeburg defender Jamie Lawrence remained on the pitch after the final whistle with circulatory problems and had to be treated. The KSC fans reacted quickly and covered the 19-year-old with large flags. He was carried out of the stadium on a stretcher to applause from both fan camps. The loan from FC Bayern Munich is now doing better again.

Luckily, it seems as if the issue was addressed quickly and Lawrence will be okay.

