Englishman Omar Richards did not make much of an impression on the pitch while he was with Bayern Munich. But off the pitch, he has apparently earned a lot of respect amongst the team staff.

While Richards only made 17 appearances for Bayern, a recent article in The Athletic revealed that Bayern Munich’s staff were particularly fond of the young man’s attitude and are said to be sad to see him go. The coaches were pleased with his overall progress and reported that he made very few errors. However, they found him a little too tentative in going forward and encouraged him to be more attacking in his style, and to take on more defenders to create pressure on opposing teams.

It is reported that he was quiet, respectful, and got along with the staff, who were impressed by his character. He kept our of the limelight and did few media interviews. He often expressed his gratitude at the opportunity he had been given to play with such an elite team and seemed a little awestruck at being in such a star-studded squad. They also praised his dedication to learning German so that he could communicate effectively with his teammates.

But Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper, who turned Forest around from its worst start in 108 years to a triumphant return to the English Premier League, believes that the time at Bayern will have made Richards a better player and he hopes Omar will bring a little bit of Bayern to Nottingham.

In a recent interview discussing the left back’s signing this transfer window, Cooper said, “He has been part of one of the elite clubs in the world over the past season, at Bayern Munich. He has been part of that culture and I have had a really nice conversation with him about what that was like to be around on a daily basis. He will have learned from that and hopefully he can bring what he learned with him, while joining in with the culture that we are trying to create here.”

Richards, for his part, has taken his duty to transport some of the Bayern DNA to Forest quite seriously. He has just suffered a hairline fracture in his leg and is expected to be out up to ten weeks. Mia san Mia for certain.