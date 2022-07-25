Serious talk: BFW needs your help. It’s Bayern Munich vs the EPL and we’re losing

Alright guys, let’s be serious here for a second. This isn’t transfer news or an opinion piece or anything like that, but it’s important to us nonetheless. We here at BFW make a massive effort to bring you the best quality Bayern Munich coverage we can.

Now we’ve been nominated for an award. It’s the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast award. We were doing great and SO many of you have voted but we have to ask again. We NEED more votes.

Here’s what happened. A View from the Lane, a Tottenham Hotspur football podcast by The Athletic, started massively advertising the award a few weeks ago. And thanks to regular appeals to their massive Twitter following, the gap between BFW and AVFTL is over 500 votes now.

We KNOW that the Bayern Munich fanbase is massive and if this piece reaches our usual readers and listeners we can blow them out of the water. We NEED you guys to help. Go to this link and vote.

Full link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2022-world-soccer-talk-awards

Vote on every device you own. Vote in incognito mode so you can vote again tomorrow. Vote as many times as you can if you have a VPN. Vote as many times as you can for the rest of the month.

The poll closes on July 31st, 2022. We need every vote you can give us until. BFW is calling on the entire Bayern Munich family to help us here. It would mean SO much to us to be able to win this and the only way we can do it is with your help. So please help us out here. We need you guys.