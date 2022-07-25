Decision on Konrad Laimer expected this week for Bayern Munch

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), there is still some distance between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in getting a deal done for defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer.

The monetary gap is said to be €7 million per Bild, as @iMiaSanMia added this commentary:

A final decision on whether Konrad Laimer will join FC Bayern is expected this week. Leipzig want clarity before the Super Cup. Financially, the clubs are still around €7m apart at the moment. RBL are not planning to sign a replacement should Laimer leave the club.

With a decision expected this weeks prior to the DFL-Supercup showdown between the two clubs, Bayern Munich could be adding one more piece into an ever-evolving mix on the roster.

€7 million is not an insurmountable figure for Bayern Munich to overcome by any means, but with Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch both showing well so far, perhaps Bayern Munich might not feel as pressing a need to pay for Laimer now when it can get him for free next summer.