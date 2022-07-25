Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez understands Robert Lewandowski desire to leave for FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez saw Robert Lewandowski do many great things at Bayern Munich and was certainly sad to see the Polish star leave for FC Barcelona.

However, the Frenchman also understands why Lewandowski might have wanted a new challenge.

“Robert was a very important player for us. Of course we will miss him and his goals, but we can continue without him,” the 26-year-old defender told Sport1 in a recent interview. “He was here for eight years, so he wanted to do something different and get to know a new culture. There’s no bad blood there. Robert also said goodbye to us in a very positive way, expressing his thanks for the time we had together. I wish him all the best for his new challenge at Barça.”

One player who Hernandez expects to help fill the void that Lewandowski is leaving will be Sadio Mané.

“He impressed us a lot, and not just in training. He is an incredibly humble and friendly guy who has integrated very well with us within a few days. Of course it helps that we speak so much French in the dressing room,” Hernandez said.