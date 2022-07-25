Daily Schmankerl: Return of the Crack; Arsenal eyeing Bayern Munich star; Tottenham Hotspur wanted Matthijs de Ligt before Bayern move; Erling Haaland warns of potent Jack Grealish partnership; Manchester United wants Benjamin Šeško; and MORE!

I went on one measly vacation and the entire direction of Bayern Munich’s future changed in a massive way.

Before I left for Disney World, Robert Lewandowski was not yet officially a member of FC Barcelona, Matthijs de Ligt was still a Dutchman in Italy, Chris Richards was hoping to break through in Bavaria, and Mathys Tel was some French kid with potential.

Moreover, we had not even had a sneak peek at what the 2022/23 version of Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich might look like.

Now, after my brain was beaten around by the sun and some rides, I have to come back and process all of this?

Thanks Brazzo!

Anyway, as I try to piece all of this together (I feel like I’m on crack right now), I’m sure some crazy thought will start brewing in my brain, so look for those soon. Big thanks to everyone on the BFW staff for covering for me as well.

I guess it’s time to get back to covering this team from top-to-bottom...let’s do it!

There are conflicting reports out floating around stating that Arsenal FC might want Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané:

Arsenal are not in negotiations to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates, and while Romano thinks his situation could be one to keep a close eye on in August, the journalist has told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern’s current plan is to retain him. According to Bild (via Mundo Deportivo), Arsenal are interested in signing Sané as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options out wide. Raphinha was thought to have been the Spaniard’s primary target for the wing, but the Gunners were unable to agree a fee with Leeds United and the 25-year-old has since gone on to join Barcelona. It leaves Arsenal now needing to consider other options like Sané.

This report certainly does not make it fully clear that Arsenal would be willing to buck up for Sané, but one thing is starting to become clear: The Germany international might have a hard time breaking into Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup. With Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Gabriel Vidovic, and Paul Wanner among the attacking options that Nagelsmann has at his disposal, Sané’s place on the squad is far from secure,

The recent news that Wanner will likely get a look as a left-wing represents one more potential hurdle for Sané, who has been good since moving over from Manchester City, but not quite lived up to the expectations that were placed on him.

It seems very unlikely that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell Sané just yet, but it is also hard to imagine that the 26-year-old will stay happy if he is relegated to a reserve role on the squad.

Bayern Munich made some big splashes in the transfer market in terms of buying and selling. Many important events occurred this week and we reflect on some of them in this podcast.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

Before he made the move from Juventus to Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt drew a serious inquiry from Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham Hotspur spoke to Juventus to see if a deal for Matthijs De Ligt would be possible before his move to Bayern Munich, according to a report from Calciomercato. De Ligt made one of the most stunning moves of the window so far. The Dutchman joined Bayern Munich in a £68 million deal after three years in Turin. The 22-year-old did not always have the best time with Juve following his move from Ajax. But there is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the most talented young defenders around right now. And it seems that there was some interest in bringing him to the Premier League this summer. Fabio Paratici knows De Ligt from his own time with Juventus.

I’ll just say it — with Erling Haaland — I think Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is the Champions League favorite. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but I think if Haaland does not totally infuriate Guardiola with his sometimes lackadaisical play, this could be one of the truly great teams in Europe this season.

Haaland seems to be feeling that way as well and is loving his partnership with Jack Grealish.

A partnership Jack...the two of you working together. Got it?

Whatever the case, here is what Haaland had to say.

“It was really good. Good to get started again [after going] without playing football, so it’s a good feeling. As you probably know, I have been watching a lot of City games for the last years and they have been without a striker. Of course, I have been seeing myself in these kinds of positions, so I am not surprised,” Haaland said. “(Grealish) is good. He has to get better and I have to get better, but this is a good link-up and I like the vibe around him, so it’s going to be fun.”

Haaland also had this to say about finally beating Bayern Munich (a win is a win...even in a friendly):

Haaland: “First time winning against Bayern, it was about time after 7 losses in a row"

[ @footballdaily]pic.twitter.com/02kpIoJppU — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) July 24, 2022

One of the names that Bayern Munich was linked to prior to Robert Lewandowski’s exit was Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško. Now, however, it appears that Manchester United is keen on the youngster:

Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now. #MUFC



Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/d5t1BUrc1W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Šeško is an intriguing name that could remerge in the future for Bayern Munich. The Slovenian has a blend of speed and skill that could make him a handful for years to come.

