Bavarian Podcast Works S5E4: Reacting to Bayern Munich’s preseason friendlies and the Mathys Tel transfer news

It was a rather short preseason for Bayern Munich having only had the chance to play two friendlies in the United States against DC United and then Manchester City. There was a bit of gap in terms of quality of the opponents, but Julian Nagelsmann was able to use the opportunities to get a good look at some different players in the squad, our new signings, and some different formations. Bayern now has less than a week until the competitive fixtures start with a trip to RB Leipzig for the DFL-Supercup on Saturday.

Bayern looked like they were in the mood to score for fun, beating DC United by a score line of 6-2 with goals from Sadio Mane, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Thomas MUller, but they were unable to find the back of the net against Pep Guardiola’s Man City in Green Bay. Gnabry had a goal ruled out for offside, but the replay suggested Joao Cancelo was actually keeping Muller on in the buildup.

It’s now also expected that Stade Renne’s Mathys Tel will become one of Bayern’s last signings of this summer window, as it looks like Bayern has agreed upon approximately 30-million Euros to sign the young striker. While he’s certainly no Robert Lewandowski, Nagelsmann has said that he does feel the youngster can become a striker that’s good for nearly 40 goals in a season once he’s had time to develop.

In this episode of the Flagship show, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Grading Bayern’s preseason overall

The win over DC United

The loss to Manchester City

Players that impressed us during the preseason matches

Things we didn’t like from the two matches

Nagelsmann formation choices

Predicting how productive of a signing Mathys Tel will be

