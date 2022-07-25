Clara Schöne appointed the new coach of Bayern Munich Frauen II

Apart from the shakeup in the coaching staff of the Bayern Munich Frauen first team, it looks like even the second team and the youth setup are undergoing massive changes.

With Nathalie Bischof resigning from her position as the coach of Bayern Frauen II, she is succeeded by former assistant coach Clara Schöne. Bischof will instead work in the coordination of talent promotion at the FC Bayern women.

Schöne played for the Frauen for several years, from 2008 to 2014, before leaving for SC Freiburg Frauen. An unfortunate injury at the age of just 26 marked the end of her career as a footballer, but she took it in stride and began the 2020/2021 season as an assistant coach for the second team.

As she takes the next big step in her career, she expresses her gratitude towards Bayern. “It is not a matter of course to be given such a task in my young coaching career. I am very grateful to FC Bayern for this chance. I’m really looking forward to the season. The girls also make it very easy for me, I know most of them from the last two years, when I worked as an assistant coach.”

Bianca Rech, sporting director for the Frauen is thoroughly convinced of Schöne’s abilities, as she cites her experiences to be key. “Clara can draw on a great deal of experience as a player and has already impressively demonstrated her coaching qualities in the last two years as an assistant coach under Nathalie Bischof. She will prepare our young talents for the next steps towards the 1st women’s Bundesliga and develop the players.”

Schöne will be joined by the new assistant coach Mona Budnick. The 34-year-old was a player at TSV Schwaben Augsburg and FC Ingolstadt 04 before her career came to an end due to injury. Former goalkeeper Natalie Richter, who has been a physiotherapist at Bayern for a long time, will take over as the goalkeeping coach.

Source: fcbayern.com