Matthijs de Ligt struggling to keep up in Bayern Munich training, says Julian Nagelsmann

When Matthijs de Ligt made his first appearance for Bayern Munich against DC United, he had to go off after less than thirty minutes for unknown reasons. Most assumed that the scorching heat and jet lag were factors in the Dutchman’s sudden withdrawal from the game. However, Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that De Ligt has come to Munich with a severe fitness deficit from his former club.

Per Bild, here’s what the coach had to say about the issue of MDL and his problems in training:

I talked to him after the training session and he said the training session was the hardest in the last four years. At the same time, it was hard, but not that hard. Normal for Dr. Broich. He didn’t play that many minutes last season, and I heard that in Italy then it’s not easy to stay fit. We have to train hard with him ...

Oof. Seriously, what were they doing in Turin? Juventus are generally known for having intense training sessions, at least under Max Allegri. Maybe everything is relative, and Bayern’s sessions are just that much more intense.

The good news is, if the training stuff IS true, then we have not seen Matthijs de Ligt at peak fitness in his entire time at Juventus. The bad news is, it might take a lot of work (and time) for the coaching staff to get him up to speed for the coming season. Given that the Supercup against RB Leipzig takes place in a week’s time, Nagelsmann might just be sweating a little now.