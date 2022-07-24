Julian Nagelsmann reacts to Bayern Munich’s Manchester City defeat and looks to the future

After an extremely disappointing 1-0 loss to Manchester City, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann found himself trying to explain his team’s shambolic performance.

On his overall assessment of the game, he said, “We had problems and no control over the game in the first 10 minutes. We did a bit better after the break. Jamal Musiala was brilliant in the second half.”

After all, Musiala needs credit for his attempt at salvaging the sinking ship that was Bayern in this game.

Nagelsmann also delivered praise to Marcel Sabitzer for staying calm even in the face of the Manchester City press, and said he was happy with the Austrian’s performance.

But rather than the dismal performance just passed, the Bayern manager was eager to look to the future. Bayern have run a big shopping spree this transfer window, with the loss of prolific goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski the only major source of consternation at the moment. On newly-announced incoming Mathys Tel from Stade Rennais, the manager was all optimism, touting him to become one of the very best strikers in the future.

“I have the vision that he can score 40 goals one day. But I would be happy with 10 goals in his first season. He’s a young, talented player. He can play in multiple positions: centre forward, on the wings. He’s very quick and strong with his body. He can hold up the ball well with his back to the goal.”

Will there be outgoings as a result of all this activity? Not if the coach has his way — he has been vocal in support of keeping the talent available to him, including players about whom there has been much speculation, such as center-back/right-back Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard, though, is apparently less clear on his status now that Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have both arrived:

#Pavard gerade nach seiner Zukunft befragt. Er lacht kurz und sagt nur: „Ich weiß es nicht, ehrlich!“ #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 24, 2022

(When asked about his future after the game, the Frenchman laughed and said only, “I don’t know, honestly!”)

Bayern Munich’s preseason fixtures list is in the books. They will next face RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on July 30, away at the Red-Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Hopefully the Bavarians put up a better shift in Saxony.