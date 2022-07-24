Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 0-1 defeat against Manchester City

Jersey Swap: Bernardo Silva

He was mainly the reason why Manchester City got through the game with relative ease against Bayern Munich. The Portuguese star was all over the midfield: initiating attacks, making defensive blocks, he did it all. A very impressive outing.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich’s first line of attack. Müller once again led the press brilliantly and put City’s defense under pressure. He had the responsibility to spearhead the attack in the absence of a striker. Müller did his best out there, but still the attack was dysfunctional and confusing as a striker was sorely missed. Sign of things to come?

Fußballgott: Marcel Sabitzer

Mainly because his only competition, Joshua Kimmich, was subpar, to say the very least. Sabitzer didn’t do much, but also didn’t do much wrong. Minimal impact, minimal errors. Tried a long range shot; meh, pretty much. Which says a lot about Kimmich’s game. Man hasn’t been the same since he came back from COVID-19.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

The Frenchman was very solid in defence, and did better than most would have thought against Erling Haaland. Benjamin Pavard gets a close second, but Upamecano was the brightest of the bunch. Good improvement for him. Now that Matthijs de Ligt is here, he’ll have to fight hard for his spot. Today was a good start.

Meister of the match: The Thunderstorm

At least it put a halt to the miserable match for about thirty minutes. That’ll do for today.