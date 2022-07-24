Antonio Conte accuses Julian Nagelsmann of being disrespectful for talking about Harry Kane

Since the start of the summer, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich. Now, with Lewandowski gone, the reports have heated up. Stories have broken in the last week that Bayern has even contacted Kane’s representatives about a transfer to Munich.

Kane’s current manager — Antonio Conte — is not too pleased with these reports. As reported by ESPN, Conte had this to say, “I don’t know why [Kane is linked with Bayern.] The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project. I don’t like to talk about players from another club. Maybe that’s a bit disrespectful for the other club.”

These comments come after Julian Nagelsmann fielded question while traveling with the team in the United States this week, stating that Kane would be a great fit at Bayern.

Nagelsmann went on to say, “He’s very expensive that’s the problem — but brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a centre-forward [as well as a] No 10, but he’s very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet. He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s really tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Of course coaches don’t want to see their stars leave — which Bayern is all to familiar with this summer — but calling these interactions disrespectful might be a little overboard. However, this adds an extra level of drama to this whole saga. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out!