Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City; Harry Kane to Bayern in surprise move?; Nags on Pavard transfer rumors; Mané-Salah rivalry?; Saša Kalajdžić practically begs Bayern to take him; and MORE!

Well, folks, it was a preseason friendly — one in which one centerpiece move of the transfer window wasn’t available, another started off the bench, the game finished with youth prospects on both teams, and lightning kept interrupting proceedings. We’ll be OK! I ... hope? Some quick-hit observations from me:

Bayern started very, very strong, flashing dangerously with a number of great chances — while Manchester City also had theirs. However, City grew into the game while Bayern faded.

Still, I liked what I saw prior to the interruption at 12’. Serge Gnabry whipped a terrific ball across goal for Thomas Müller to reach, and it was a narrowly missed connection. That would have been a tap-in. There was also Bayern’s excellent, legitimate goal that got disallowed but should have been the opener.

In fairness, the team looked quite shaky and out of sync compared to their opponents. They have to be able to play out better than they did today, with a lot of poor giveaways even from the veterans.

Tough outing for Joshua Kimmich and I think Leroy Sané also is leaving a lot to be desired. They’ll have to pick it up when the rubber really meets the road.

Of the new guys in limited action, Noussair Mazraoui stood out. Nobody had the best of games, but he looks ready to step into the XI. Josip Stanišić and Joshua Zirkzee, on the other hand, had nights to forget. Zirkzee is on the way out but I’m a little worried about Stanišić right now. Perhaps that’s why Paul Wanner is getting a run out at LWB.

The ref blew for full-time in the middle of a (pretty good) Bayern chance. Sometimes you have to laugh.

I guess that was the entire preseason, eh? Who scheduled this winter World Cup, anyway? Luckily, the DFL Supercup only kind of matters, and it’ll be an excellent tune-up ahead of the season opener.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Observations, and Match Awards, give them a look:

—zippy86 guest writing on this segment

Continuing the Kane to Bayern saga, the Englishman could possible make a move to Bayern this summer in what would be an extremely surprising development in this year’s already divine transfer window:

Bayern have already reached out to Kane’s camp to gauge his interest in a potential move to Germany at the end of the upcoming Premier League season, according to Bild. Bayern chief Oliver Kahn recently insisted that he would be very happy to welcome Kane to the club in the not-too-distant future, but it remains to be seen whether the England ace can eventually be convinced to leave his country of birth over the coming months. Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City a year ago and was said to have asked Tottenham for permission to leave the club in order to join the Premier League champions. He was ultimately denied the opportunity to do so, but still appears to have an uncertain future with his current employers as things stand, despite being tied down until the summer of 2024.

There are very few strikers in European football that are fit to replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, and Harry Kane is definitely one of them. But would he really be a good addition to the Bayern squad? I for one don’t think he has the Bavarian mentality that is so essential to be a part of Die Roten.

With all the reports of Benjamin Pavard leaving Bavaria, Nagelsmann himself found it necessary to step in and make things clear amid all the rumors flying around:

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard this summer as a potential addition to Tuchel’s squad. The German giants’ boss Nagelsmann commented on the Frenchman’s future and admitted: “I really want him to stay, I want to keep him.”

Pavard, for me at least, is a world-class right back and Bayern would be lost without him back there. Mazraoui is yet to fully prove himself to be a good enough replacement, and even though Pavard has his quirks, he still is an extremely talented player. Let’s see what comes out of this, but if you ask me? He’s not going anywhere.

Bayern Munich made some big splashes in the transfer market in terms of buying and selling. Many important events occurred this week and we reflect on some of them in this podcast.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

The Senegalese international and the Egyptian Messi spent most of their time at Liverpool tussling for the spotlight. Both extremely talented players, fighting for the recognition, and it didn’t help when they faced off at the AFCON finals, aaaand when Mane beat Salah to the Africa Men’s Player of the Year award. But here’s what Sadio Mané had to say about it:

Sadio Mane says he’s still messaging Mo Salah despite quitting Liverpool for Bayern Munich last month. “People sometimes say there’s a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player to be honest,” Mané told Goal. “We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things. You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world.” “You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relationships with all players.”

Well, now that they’re in different clubs, they can finally have healthy competition, fighting for awards in their own clubs.

Bayern Munich legend Giovane Élber celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday (23rd of July). The Brazilian ex-professional scored a total of 92 goals in 169 matches during his stint at Bayern Munich where he won 4 league titles, 3 German cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup. A very happy birthday to the legend! (sorry we’re late to the party :/ )

HAPPY 5️⃣0️⃣th BIRTHDAY, GIOVANE ÉLBER!



Let’s celebrate with a win at Lambeau Field today! pic.twitter.com/VrwIDgg6hG — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) July 23, 2022

Mané opted to leave LFC last season, after six successful years at Anfield, motivated by setting himself a new challenge elsewhere:

“It was last year I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life,” Mané told BBC Sport Africa. “If you see my story, I came from a small town - my life was always a challenge, so I want to challenge myself all the time.” He continued: “It was not an easy decision, but in life you have to sometimes take decisions and so far I think it’s the best decision I have taken in my career. I’m today at one of the best clubs in the world and I’m really, really happy to be at Bayern Munich and very excited to start this season.”

We’re lucky to have you here Mané, and we are definitely happy. Welcome to the family! (Let’s pretend he’s going to read this and say ‘thank you BFW!’)

Now that Bayern Munich is looking for a Lewandowski replacement, Saša Kalajdžić to Bayern is a reality and it looks like the Austrian forward wants a move to the German champions:

“If you look at it from a neutral point of view, the timing probably couldn’t be any better. There’s always a striker playing at Bayern and there’s no striker who only stayed there for a year,” Kalajdžićc told Sky Germany. “But I can’t decide whether to go to Bayern. Bayern should also ask if I want to join them and make an offer for me. There are many things that play a role.”

Kalajdžić is an incredibly talented striker, as we saw from the match against Stuttgart last season (the second to last match). His ability to perform in front of the goal is very good, he’s tall, strong, and fast too. He would be a much better signing than Mathys Tel for example (40 million for a teenager?), and Bayern would do great to sign him (again, let’s pretend Brazzo reads our wonderful blog and decides to pursue him).

Robert Lewandowski has jumped ship for FC Barcelona, and like him after breaking Gerd Müller’s record by scoring 41 goals in a season, it hasn’t sunk in. So, what can Bayern’s Julian Nagelsmann come up with to alleviate the loss of the scoring machine that is Lewandowski?

In only the second three-person pod, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our initial impressions on Lewandowski leaving the club.

Can the striker pairing of Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry make up for the loss of Lewy’s goals?

The problems with the rumored 3-5-2 formation planned by Julian Nagelsmann.

Schnitzel suggests a different formation that gives INNN conniptions.

How Bayern can still operate a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mane as a lone striker.

INNN’s take: Why the defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

Massive argument about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Müller.

What transfers do Bayern Munich have left in the window? Which transfers are still likely?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could still end up coming to Bayern.

Closing thoughts — what are the expectations for Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming season? Expected positions in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League.

