Sadio Mané prepared to help Bayern Munich achieve all of its goals

After watching Bayern Munch get bounced from the Champions League against Villarreal, Sadio Mané could understand the pain and frustration of the club’s unceremonious exit.

“I watched the games of course. Bayern tried everything but couldn’t bring their best performance. I know this feeling because it happened to us against Atlético Madrid (in 2020). I promise that next season will be different,” said Mané told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Now I’m here and we’ll give everything. We must be convinced that we can do it. When I see the quality of this team, for me it’s among the best in Europe. It’s not just my goals, but the goals of every player that signs for FC Bayern. We want to win all possible trophies next season. I want that, Bayern want that, it’s part of the mentality of this club.”

Aside of bringing his best effort on the pitch, one way Mané can help the club is by mentoring younger players.

“I’m at an age where I can and want to help younger players with my experience, on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to this task even though of course it will take time. I’ll always give my best regardless of my role,” Mané said.