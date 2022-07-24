Wolfsburg’s Maxi Arnold on sharing a hotel room with Bayern Munich’s Brazzo

After nine years at Bayern Munich and four at Juventus, Brazzo spent one season at VfL Wolsfburg in 2011/12, before hanging up his boots. The Bayern legend played 16 games for the Wolves under his former Bayern coach Felix Magath.

There he played with the young Maximilian Arnold, the club’s youngest debutant at the age of 17 and also shared a hotel room with him in Dubai! In an interview with kicker (as transcribed by Tz) , Arnold recollects the days he spent with Brazzo.

In the winter of 2012, Arnold completed his first training session under Magath, in Dubai. “I was in a room with Hasan Salihamidzic, which wasn’t easy. Brazzo told me what was on TV, which was golf and American football. I lay in my bed and learned for the driving school,” Arnold recounts.

He further looked back on those days, talking about plundering the minibar together. As it turns out, Brazzo picked up the check.

On new head coach Niko Kovac’s training methods, he described them as straight and clear, with clear announcements and speeches. He further went on to draw comparisons between the training sessions under Kovac and those under Magath, explaining that the days of “endless marching” are revels of the past and that training is no longer as draining as it was, ten years ago. On the brutality of the old training sessions, he recollected needing vitamin injections to get going.

The two former roommates meet again on Matchday 2, as Bayern faces Wolfsburg in the Allianz Arena.