Lewandowski replacement inbound? Bayern Munich could pay up to €40m for Rennes striker Mathys Tel

It’s been almost a week since Bayern Munich made their most recent bid to Stade Rennais for their striker talent Mathys Tel. In that time, the French side have been mysteriously quiet, refusing to say a word in reply to the offer. The player himself has been left out of Rennes’ preseason campaign, and reports say that his locker has been emptied out. So what is going on?

Well, according to a report by Santi Aouna, Tel’s transfer to Bayern Munich is in its very final stages. The player could cost up to 40m euros including add-ons, making him one of the most expensive 17-year-olds ever. It’s not known how much of that is guaranteed, but the fee could be even higher than what Real Madrid paid to acquire Eduardo Camavinga last summer.

Mathys Tel will cost around €40m including add-ons - more than what Real Madrid paid for Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, according to @Santi_J_FM. Move is close to being done. Last details being finalized https://t.co/6ena34mwtk — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 23, 2022

It’s obvious to see why Bayern are doing this. The loss of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona means that the club NEED a new striker. Beating DC United 6-2 is all well and good, but preseason games don’t hold a candle to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Even so, the signing of Tel seems like a huge gamble by the Bayern bosses. Per reports, he’s seen as the next Benzema — an absurdly talented French youth striker. However he barely has any top flight experience, and at only seventeen years old, he’ll need a few seasons before he can start contributing consistently for Bayern. For reference, he’s younger than both Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies when they started getting regular minutes at the club, and both those players were already exceptionally young.

Is this move going to work out for Bayern? Or will it be another Renato Sanches scenario? We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, Rennes maintain their mysterious silence, and we have no idea if the deal is even progressing or not.