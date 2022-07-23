Lovro Zvonarek makes his debut as Bayern Munich II lose to Ansbach

After the 4-0 win in Eichstätt, Bayern Munich II lost the second game of the season against the recently promoted SpVgg Ansbach. The Franconian side took the lead after just two minutes through Tom Abadjiew and made it two, as Patrick Kroiß claimed a second goal in the 75th minute.

“The start was extremely bad. We weren’t focused enough from the start and let the opponent score a quick goal. After that we caught up and created a few good chances but didn’t take them. Ansbach did it smarter than us today and in the end they deserved to win.”, said manager Martin Demichellis, who had to start this game without Jakob Mayer, David Herold and Lucas Copado.

(These players are traveling with the first team for the US Summer Tour.)

The starting XI saw three changes, as Manuel Kainz, Leon Fust and Lovro Zvonarek deputized in the places of the three players who are in the US. This game marks Zvonarek’s debut, and interestingly enough, Ansbach is the place where Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger made his amateur debut 20 years ago. (Zvonarek = Basti 2.0?)

Bayern II saw themselves with at least TEN big chances and yet, couldn’t get the ball to the back of the net. This game had been nothing short of an unfortunate affair for our second team.

After the two away games in Eichstätt and Ansbach, the first home game of the 2022/23 season is just around the corner. The FCB amateurs welcome recently relegated fellow Münchner team Türkgücü Munich to the Grünwalder Stadion on Sunday, July 31.