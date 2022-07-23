Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Gamethread and Live Blog

It only just started but preseason is already ramping down, but not without at least one more big game on the calendar. Bayern Munich take on Manchester City at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin in a game that should give us a good idea of how both teams are developing for the upcoming season.

Given that both Bayern and City play their respective domestic supercup games in a week’s time, both teams should be at around the same level of preparation. However Julian Nagelsmann will miss key players like Leon Goretzka (injury) and Sadio Mane (in Germany) for the game, while Pep Guardiola will be looking to debut his shiny new signing in Erling Haaland.

Heading into the game, most people have the following questions:

Can Bayern Munich score without Robert Lewandowski?

Can Bayern’s midfield hold its own against Man City’s press?

Can Bayern’s defense keep a clean sheet? (Probably not)

As for the answers — we’ll just have to watch and find out.

Match Info

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, United states

Time: 7:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

