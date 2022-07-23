From the Audi Field: Bayern Munich’s 6-2 win against D.C. United (Exclusive Videos + Photos)

It was a hot summer day in Washington, D.C. (98 degrees!) when Bayern Munich played D.C. United at the Audi Field as part of the #FCBAudiTour 2022. Mrs. Soundz and I took a trip to The District and got to see the Bayern Munich players up close and personal. Here’s how it went down:



When we got to the Audi Field, the national anthems of Germany and the USA were still being practiced, so we took the opportunity to snap a pic with Berni and the Meisterschale as well as the team bus.

And, yes, Mrs. Soundz is pregnant and a new Bayern fan will see the light of the world in less than two months! After listening to traditional German music for hours, eating bratwurst, and getting roasted in the heat, it was finally time for the players to arrive and warm up.

Our impression was that there is a new spirit in the team. Everyone looked fresh, determined, and hungry to win. The presence of Sadio Mané was instantly felt as he assumed leadership and worked hard even before the start of the game.

Once the game started, these impressions were confirmed as the Starting XI looked agile, focused, and versatile which may not have been the case over the past few years as most of the matches were centered on Robert Lewandowski.



A view of Mane's Pen from Wednesday's friendly win!



Via - @sambuksp pic.twitter.com/E4xC7iCuEr — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) July 22, 2022

Goals from Sadio Mané and Marcel Sabitzer brought the team the lead after only twelve minutes. Lots of combination plays, a fast pace, and dynamic shifts from offense to defense were beautiful to watch. Noussair Mazraoui, Lucas Copado, and Gabrial Vidović played enthusiastically and look like promising options for the new season. Alphonso Davies was alert and looks even beefier than before. Serge Gnabry seemed to have fun and laughed a lot with his teammates before capping off the first half with a goal. At halftime, Matthijs de Ligt and others walked by us, smiled, and gave us thumbs-ups. Benjamin Pavard somehow had a sad face... will he leave Bayern soon?

Some of our boys warming up feat smiles and waves from Muller and MDL! pic.twitter.com/yZvHyjkRXU — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) July 22, 2022

After the break, Ryan Gravenberch, Paul Wanner, Josip Stanišić, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich were impressive to watch. Leroy was barely active, though. Radio Müller, however, was strong as usual, gave commands, and brilliantly served the ball multiple times.

Kingsley Coman’s dribbles were even faster and more beautiful in person:

Twinkle toes followed by a great chance from Coman! pic.twitter.com/7TPOFZZkZz — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) July 22, 2022

Maybe it was the heat, maybe it was the jetlag, but Matthijs de Ligt looked a bit overwhelmed. After scoring a screamer of a goal, he caused one, got a yellow card, and was subbed off. Crazy debut! Zirkzee got on the score sheet as well as the Raumdeuter himself to bag the 2-6 victory over D.C. United.



Muller's goal from Grav's fire assist! pic.twitter.com/sXxKujXWbv — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) July 22, 2022

Though Bayern Munich conceded two goals (blame the excessive heat), it looks like the team sees the post-Lewy era as an opportunity to shine. The new signings as well as the youngsters looked eager to secure a starting spot. Yes, it was an MLS team, and yes, it was a friendly, but Bayern is showing some great potential and variability already.



D.C. United had a few too many chances and European giants such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City would be less merciful if there is any miscommunication between the defense and the goalkeeper. At times, there was a backline of four, then it was three, and at certain points, there were only one or two players in front of the goalkeeper. Whatever the system is, it should be established soon to create a better routine.

At the end of the day, Mrs. Soundz and I had an amazing day! The three of us are euphoric for the 2022/23 season! Thanks for reading and stay hydrated!

