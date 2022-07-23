Daily Schmankerl: Hasan Salihamidžić poised for contract extension; David Raum to Leipzig; Erling Haaland to make Manchester City debut against Bayern?; Feisty Dortmund back at it again; and MORE!

The work that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo“ Salihamidžić has been doing is set to be repaid in the form of a contract extension; Brazzo’s current contract will expire in 2023:

“I am absolutely satisfied with his work,” said President Herbert Hainer in a “Sky” interview. “Hasan also enjoys it immensely. Also because he’s getting recognition for his work.” He is “very confident” that the contract with Salihamidzic, which expires in 2023, will be extended - but not in the current transfer window. ”We said we’d wait for the transfer window to start. We all have enough to do,” explained Hainer. As soon as this phase is over, “we’ll take a few more days of vacation, then we’ll sit down,” the President continued. ”There’s still a year to go, but we’ll do that in the next few weeks. Then we’ll talk to each other and get things done.” The former Bayern professional Salihamidzic had been sporting director for the German record champions since 2017 and was promoted to board director of sport in 2020. Since then, he has also improved his reputation in the public eye. ”I was always of the opinion that in the past few years he was sometimes criticized too severely and wrongly,” said Hainer. ”On the one hand, he’s been blamed for the odd transfer, but he’s not been credited for winning three titles in 2020.”

Brazzo has gone full-on “God mode“ this transfer window, having signed Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax, Sadio Mané from Liverpool, and Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Leipzig are strengthening their squad with the addition of Hoffenheim left wingback David Raum, who has been linked with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

Excl: RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to sign David Raum from Hoffenheim on permanent deal. Negotiations are at final stages, here we go soon.



Top fullback set to join Leipzig in the next days, after many clubs asked for him in the last months.

All I can say is I’m glad Raum stayed in Germany than move to England, even if the team happens to be someone like Leipzig.

The summer transfer window is in full swing, and things aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

Bayern is always the subject of ridicule and criticism in different forms, now their unfavorable neighbors are joining the fun. Joseph Boyamba, who signed for 1860 Munich from Waldhof Mannheim, aimed a dig at Bayern by comparing the passion of the both clubs’ fans:

“That’s true love, you can tell. It’s not ‘I’ll just go over there and buy a new Mané shirt’, but here the people are already attached to the club.”

Enjoy languishing in the 3. Liga with 1859+1, lad.

Bayern fans remember Erling Haaland all too well from his time at Dortmund. Haaland has since moved to English powerhouse Manchester City during this summer window.

A Man City outlet posted a “Happy Birthday” poster for the lanky Norwegian, who then gave an interesting response:

Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah

The Norwegian national player meets the German record champions with the Skyblues in the night from Saturday to Sunday - both teams are currently on a US tour as part of the preparation (as per Sport1).

Bayern take on Man City in the second game of the 2022 Audi Summer Tour at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on July 23. Bayern ran out 6-2 winners against D.C. United in the capital last time out.

Just when you thought Dortmund’s supporters couldn’t get any more hostile, their Reise der Sabotage continues across the Dutch border:

Bad luck for Alexandre Lacazette. The ghost is not sure to participate in the match against Feyenoord, Sunday in Rotterdam, the one which should be devolved to the holders, Saturday against Twente being reserved for the liners. The former Arsenal man was the victim of a dozen wasp stings in the forest during the internship in the Netherlands which began last Monday.

Lacazette wasn’t the only one at the mercy of Dortmund’s sympathizers, as teammate Moussa Dembélé followed in the footsteps of his striker:

Moussa Dembélé suffered the same fate but visibly reacted better and was present in training on Thursday afternoon. Lacazette will therefore wait for the coming days to find out more about the evolution of this setback. Maxence Caqueret (sprained ankle) and Corentin Tolisso (calf) should not be present this weekend either.

Come on Dortmund, just because you’re second at everything doesn’t mean you can vent your anger at other teams.

In sad news, former Hamburg and West Germany striker Uwe Seeler said Auf Wiedersehen to the world aged 85:

Uwe Seeler, former captain of West Germany and an honorary captain of Germany has passed away at the age of 85. He spent his entire career at Hamburg and in the hearts of football fans, he will always remain “our Uwe.” During his playing career with Hamburg and West Germany, which spanned from the mid-1950s to the early 1970s, Seeler was known as one of the world’s best strikers and had many honors bestowed upon him.

Bayern are also in mourning, with club officials lamenting the passing of the legendary striker.

Just under a year ago, Gerd Müller passed away at 75. Gerd and Seeler were teammates for Germany in the 60s and 70s.

The thoughts of everyone here at BFW are with Seeler and his family.

Robert Lewandowski has jumped ship for FC Barcelona, and like Lewandowski after breaking Gerd Müller’s record by scoring 41 goals in a season, it hasn’t sunk in. So, what can Bayern Julian Nagelsmann come up with to alleviate the loss of the scoring machine that is Lewandowski?

In only the second three-person pod, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our initial impressions on Lewandowski leaving the club.

Can the striker pairing of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry make up for the loss of Lewy’s goals?

The problems with the rumored 3-5-2 formation planned by Julian Nagelsmann.

Schnitzel suggests a different formation that gives INNN conniptions.

How Bayern can still operate a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mane as a lone striker.

INNN’s take: Why the defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

Massive argument about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Muller.

What transfers do Bayern Munich have left in the window? Which transfers are still likely?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could still end up coming to Bayern.

Closing thoughts — what are the expectations for Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming season? Expected positions in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League.

