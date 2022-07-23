Julian Nagelsmann praises Bayern Munich’s latest wonderkids: Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidović

Bayern Munich started their preseason in style with a flair-filled 6-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday. For youth players Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidović, it was an opportunity to shine on the senior stage — a stage already planned as the next step in their development. In a night on which there was nothing to complain about, coach Julian Nagelsmann showered his new starlets with praise:

Nagelsmann praised Bayern talents Wanner and Vidovic after #DCUFCB: "They did really well… Especially Paul is very good in the preseason so far, he's getting better and better. Gabi is also a brilliant player. It seems he can solve any situation when he gets pressure!" @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 21, 2022

Vidović earned a surprise start in a surprise location — next to Marcel Sabitzer in a new-look Bayern midfield, both from a personnel and tactical shape perspective. Usually featured as a forward by trade, he formed a double pivot of sorts in central midfield and regularly ventured forward into Bayern’s attacking band.

It’s a position currently occupied by the likes of Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, or Ryan Gravenberch — and the occasion was far from too big for him. He did a terrific job all over the pitch, and took corners to boot.

Wanner, meanwhile, came on as a substitute and showed flashes of why he’s already wearing the #14 for Bayern:

Last year, Wanner looked like another option at the #10, who might follow in Jamal Musiala’s footsteps and settle deeper into midfield. However, with the system change Wanner stepped into the right wing spot upon coming on for Lucas Copado at the half.

Unlike the other youth players making up the Bayern camp — Lucas Copado, David Herold, and Jakob Mayer — Wanner and Vidović are both easing their way into the senior team this season, per kicker:

...Players who are also young, such as Jamal Musiala (19), Paul Wanner (16) and Gabriel Vidovic (18), are already part of the professional ranks. Plans are being made with them: Musiala is already an international player, Wanner and Vidovic will continue to be introduced to the senior team with a clear plan.

It’s a big opportunity this summer for these two youngsters already on the cusp. Could the next wave of Bayern homegrown talent be here and ready to take off?