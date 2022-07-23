Serienmeister Stream Series

On April 23rd, 2022, Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena to secure the Bundesliga title. It was a special title, as it was the tenth year in a row that Bayern had won the Bundesliga. No other team in Europe’s top five leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France) had ever achieved such a feat before. Juventus had come close, but had fallen short with nine consecutive titles. Bayern had made the impossible possible and completed a decade’s worth of Bundesliga wins, a feat that will forever remain in the history of European football.

But how exactly did they do it? What are the untold stories behind these ten titles? We at BFW decided to find out. Meet the Serienmeister Stream. Ten stories, one for each title, will compose the series. We’ll be looking at memorable games, legendary players, and of course, the titles themselves. So sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in a significant piece of Bayern’s history. You won’t regret it.