 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bouna Sarr among those who convinced Sadio Mané to join Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Bouna Sarr should be credited with an assist, eh?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FBL-AFR-AFCON-2021-2022-SEN-TRAINING Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Sadio Mané did not just jump into a career with Bayern Munich without pondering his decision. The Senegalese attacker did his homework and spoke to a few different people to get a gauge on if he wanted to make the move to Bavaria.

“I spoke to (former Bayern Munich midfielder) Thiago (Alcantara) when I made my decision. He told me that Bayern is a great club, that everyone there is friendly and that Munich is a wonderful city. That immediately gave me a good feeling,” Mané told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia): “The coach (Jurgen Klopp) wanted me to stay and was sad. But my decision was made very quickly.”

There was also some recruiting help from a current member of the Bayern Munich roster: Agent Bouna Sarr.

“Bouna was the first player with whom I spoke about Bayern with the national team. We played together at the academy of FC Metz when I was 19. He’s a great guy, but his situation at Bayern is not easy. I know him, he will fight to get another chance,” Mané said.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 353 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...