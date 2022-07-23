Bouna Sarr among those who convinced Sadio Mané to join Bayern Munich

Sadio Mané did not just jump into a career with Bayern Munich without pondering his decision. The Senegalese attacker did his homework and spoke to a few different people to get a gauge on if he wanted to make the move to Bavaria.

“I spoke to (former Bayern Munich midfielder) Thiago (Alcantara) when I made my decision. He told me that Bayern is a great club, that everyone there is friendly and that Munich is a wonderful city. That immediately gave me a good feeling,” Mané told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia): “The coach (Jurgen Klopp) wanted me to stay and was sad. But my decision was made very quickly.”

There was also some recruiting help from a current member of the Bayern Munich roster: Agent Bouna Sarr.

“Bouna was the first player with whom I spoke about Bayern with the national team. We played together at the academy of FC Metz when I was 19. He’s a great guy, but his situation at Bayern is not easy. I know him, he will fight to get another chance,” Mané said.