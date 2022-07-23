Bayern Munich Frauen player Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir speaks about moving from Everton and time in Germany

Icelandic goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir has signed for Bayern Munich on a four-year deal until 2026 after coming in from Everton on loan in the January transfer window. Bayern’s official website captured the interview with Rúnarsdóttir, who talks about her thoughts on making the jump from Everton, first impressions at Bayern, and her goals with the team.

Rúnarsdóttir was ecstatic and grateful to be given a chance to play for Bayern, as shown by the permanent move from Merseyside. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity to sign a four-year contract with such a big club. And I’m just lucky to have that kind of security,” said Rúnarsdóttir, who broke a finger during training with Iceland, which required surgery back on July 12th. “It feels great to know that I’m staying.” When asked about getting a four-year contract, Rúnarsdóttir reiterated the mutual trust between player and club: “I think it just shows the confidence the club has in me and also the confidence I have in the club. That makes me very happy.”

Rúnarsdóttir stated that the environment at the club felt great when she arrived, and pointed out that having fellow Icelandic players helped her settle in. “It’s a great facility with great people. The staff, the players, the coaches, everyone welcomed me so well,” Rúnarsdóttir said. “And of course, it’s a bonus that we still have two Icelandic players (Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir). We spend a lot of time together and especially at the beginning it helped me to settle in faster. Good friendships have developed, also with the other players. All in all, it’s been a great experience so far and I’m very happy it’s continuing.”

Rúnarsdóttir’s goal is to improve herself everyday and play for the club as much as possible, which in turn can fulfill the team’s goal of winning every match. “Of course, we know what we want to achieve with the team. We go into every game to win. My personal goal is to get better every day and hopefully represent the club as often as possible,” she concluded.