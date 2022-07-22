Report: Bayern Munch have set their eyes on England captain Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski with Harry Kane. As BILD journalist Christian Falk said in his Bayern Insider Podcast, the Bavarians are targeting the Tottenham Hotspur striker for a transfer in 2023. Primary contacts have already been made with Kane’s representatives, and the response was seemingly positive.

Bayern are counting on the dynamic duo of Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe to work their magic once again and convince Kane to join the Bundesliga. Apparently they have found something that can lure Kane away from Spurs — trophies, which Harry Kane has seen none of yet.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn is also a fan of the move. Earlier in an interview with BILD Sport, he openly admitted Harry Kane would be a dream transfer.

Our Interview ✅ Oliver Kahn, CEO of @FCBayern, about the interest of Bayern in Harry Kane for 2023: „He is under contract at Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. So let's see what happens.“@BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 17, 2022

2023 is far away. The move is still distant, and there will be financial and communicative (wink wink) difficulties. But the England captain playing for the German champions, that’d a sight to behold.