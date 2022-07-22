Daily Schmankerl: Harry Kane urged to join Bayern Munich; Robert Lewandowski sent a brutal message from Bayern; Thomas Müller is a legend; Manuel Neuer is stingy?; Chris Richards to Crystal Palace; and MORE!

After rumors circulated about Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Lewandowski, former Liverpool player Luis Garcia is urging Kane to join Bayern as soon as possible:

“I think it must be on the table,” said Garcia. “Harry Kane is mentioning last year and the year before that he might be looking for a different option, he wants to win trophies and challenge for every single competition. “And he has been struggling. He always delivers, but I think the team lets him down, so it could be one of the options (joining Bayern). “The moment Bayern has a big place up front, where a number nine could join, I think it’s a fantastic option for Harry Kane. “Not just waiting for six months or a year, it could be the right moment to take the chance (now). I am not sure Conte is going to be ready to allow him to go now they are building a strong team.”

As for Garcia, well, he’s ex-professional who used to play for Liverpool. Tells you a lot about his credentials huh? I kid, I kid.

Following his departure, Lewandowski has left a few people confused and at the same time a little angry. Of course this was inevitable, but according to Bayern’s front office, certain things could have been done better:

The German champions’ sporting director Salihamidzic has now hit out at Lewandowski’s decision to join the Blaugrana. The decorated former winger added that the Poland international’s conduct had disappointed him and he could not understand why he acted in the manner he did. Salihamidzic has now spoken out about the striker’s departure: “My understanding towards Lewandowski’s attitude is really zero point zero. Nothing. As a player, I would have tried to clarify my situation internally to sort out my situation and I would have fulfilled my contract.”

In some ways, Brazzo is right. But come on, when a player wants to leave (and publicly expresses their desire to leave), you just gotta let them go. But about Barcelona’s oddly capacious transfer wallet? Nagelsmann was spot on when he observed in bewilderment: “They have no money but buy every player!”

(See you in the Champions League again, Barça?)

If you thought HUGE news would drop in the early part of this week, you were probably a little disappointed. Fear not, though, there was still plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the ongoing (festering?) situation between Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, and FC Barcelona.

The latest on Matthijs de Ligt. Can Bayern Munich get the deal done soon?

Serge Gnabry looks like he will ink a new deal...where does he fit?

An exit for Chris Richards seems more and more likely.

Is a kinder, gentler Brazzo getting deals done — and what if he was playing the long game with Erling Haaland?

Some quick takes on the season finale of The Boys and the second half premier of Better Call Saul.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

The original Raumdeuter is a mensch. After playing in the D.C. heat, he snapped a photo with an overjoyed fan who found his way over to the locker room:

Thomas Müller & Wayne Rooney [ IG/esmuellert] pic.twitter.com/IjRIZ66oHI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 21, 2022

Attaboy Thomas, making dreams come true.

The USMNT center-back is set to join Premier League side Crystal Palace permanently, not on loan. This comes after Richards successful (yet plagued by injuries) stint at Hoffenheim, via two The Athletic reporters as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Chris Richards has arrived in London to complete his move to Crystal Palace. It is understood Palace will pay an initial €12million for Richards. This fee could rise to €20million when add-ons are taken into consideration [@David_Ornstein, @domfifield] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 21, 2022

This is extremely sad, as I always thought Richards was an immense talent who Bayern should have kept and developed until he reached the prime Ramos stage of his career. But oh well, let’s hope he does just as well in England.

After a pretty much successful summer transfer window, fans are starting to regain confidence in Hasan Salihamidzic, although many still believe he completely messed up Lewandowski’s situation:

Contract talks with Hasan Salihamidžić will take place after the summer's transfer window. The club's bosses are totally confident [@Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/3E88Makb4X — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 21, 2022

I’m not exactly the biggest fan of Brazzo, but after all the transfers he pulled off this summer, I’m okay with him staying a little while longer.

My goat? Never. But it looks like it:

The man, who has been named as ‘Hazir S.’ by reports, drove Neuer and a friend from Munich’s Odeonsplatz to an apartment building in the Lehel district, according to Sky Germany. But when he cleaned the vehicle later on, he went on to make a discovery. Neuer had left his wallet in the car. The taxi driver was intent on returning the wallet to its owner and thanks to a passer-by, he managed to deliver the wallet to Neuer’s manager at Tegernsee, a town in the Miesbach district of Bavaria, along with his contact details. Two weeks later, Hazir was left ‘outraged’ after he received a jersey in the mail without comment. “This finder’s fee is a mockery. I have four children,” he said via Sky Germany. “I can’t do anything with the jersey.”

According to the law, a finder is entitled to 5% of a find worth €500, and everything more than that gives you only an additional 3%. So that means Hazir would have been entitled to receive around €34 for finding Neuer’s wallet (if the reported amount of money is to be believed). A Bayern jersey, however, is worth significantly more than that (around €100). But the taxi driver claims that he traveled 120 kilometers to deliver the wallet, which cost him about €400. If it were me, I’d have taken the jersey and sold it on eBay, saying it was delivered by The Wall himself as a reward.

So it happened. Bayern Munich have sold Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona for a fee of around €45m guaranteed plus €5m in bonuses. With his departure, Bayern lose a striker who has scored 50+ goals a season for three seasons in a row. Without him, Julian Nagelsmann will have to find new solutions for the attack, while the transfer fee raises money to reinvest into the squad.

Since this is a major discussion, we got three people together for only our second-ever three-person podcast.

In this episode, INNN, Tom, and Schnitzel discuss:

Our initial impressions on Lewandowski leaving the club.

Can the striker pairing of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry make up for the loss of Lewy’s goals?

The problems with the rumored 3-5-2 formation planned by Julian Nagelsmann.

Schnitzel suggests a different formation that gives INNN conniptions.

How Bayern can still operate a 4-2-3-1 with Sadio Mane as a lone striker.

INNN’s take: Why the defense needs to be the focus for the upcoming season.

Massive argument about formation fluidity and how to use Thomas Muller.

What transfers do Bayern Munich have left in the window? Which transfers are still likely?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could still end up coming to Bayern.

Closing thoughts — what are the expectations for Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming season? Expected positions in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and the Champions League.

