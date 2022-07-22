Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 3 — The Robert Lewandowski saga at Bayern Munich is finally over! Matthijs de Ligt is here! Leon Goretzka is injured; Serge Gnabry will stay on, flares in the stadium and MORE!

Bayern Munich made some big splashes in the transfer market in terms of buying and selling. Many important events occurred this week and we reflect on some of them in this podcast.

Here is what we have for this episode:

Reflecting on the Robert Lewandowski transfer and his departure

Discussing Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern

Will Bayern change their style of play due to Lewandowski’s departure?

Where will the goals come from?

Lewandowski’s stature in world football

Matthijs de Ligt arrives! What does this mean about Bayern’s defense?

Who will be the new leader of the defense?

Leon Goretzka is injured! What will Bayern do in this situation?

Serge Gnabry extends! Does the decision to keep him make sense?

Why the DFB fining Bayern and Bochum for flares in the stands makes sense

A note about Bayern’s spending this summer

Reflections on a possible Konrad Laimer transfer

A small spoiler about Better Call Saul :)

