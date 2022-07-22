Serienmeister Stream: Episode 3 - The best 10 games from 10 title winning seasons

Bayern Munich made history by winning their tenth straight Bundesliga title in a row, a new record for Europe’s top five leagues. The Serienmeister Stream is a ten-part stream that covers ten special aspects of that glorious decade-long run. Enjoy!

We move from the best season of them all to the best performances. 340 games to choose from, it was far from easy. There were so many great memories and great games. However, we tried our best to narrow them down to one game per season. Enjoy!

12/13 - vs Hamburger SV (9-2 W)

Having avenged their Hinrunde defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the previous week, Bayern were due to face Hamburger SV at the Allianz Arena. Should be an easy win, right? Any other time I’d say no, but this time, it was a resounding yes.

Just five minutes had gone when Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring with a low drive into the bottom right corner. Shaqiri then turned provider as he fed Bastian Schweinsteiger a simple cross to head in at the near post. Ten minutes later, Claudio Pizarro scored the first of many as he headed in a flick on from a corner. Said corner was delivered by Arjen Robben, who scored a trademark cut in + left footer three minutes later. Pizarro scored his second just before halftime as Shaqiri’s shot rebounded off the post straight to him.

5-0 up at halftime, Bayern didn’t take their foot off the gas. Pizarro completed his hat trick by backheeling Robben’s cross into the net. The Peruvian returned the favor by supplying Robben, who chipped the keeper to make it seven. It was Pizarro’s day, and he made it even better by scoring a fourth, this time assisted by Thomas Müller. A Franck Ribéry goal was sandwiched in between two meaningless consolation headers for Hamburg as Bayern cruised to a 9-2 victory. It was an utterly dominant performance reflective of Bayern’s season, and they ended up sealing the Bundesliga title just a week later.

13/14 - vs VfB Stuttgart (2-1 W)

Nothing too special about this game, just a routine win in the South German derby. Or so it seems on the outside. The reality is that this game was the most spectacular comeback win of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side found themselves hard pressed against a feisty Stuttgart, and went a goal down just on the half hour mark. The Bavarians didn’t find a way back into the game before halftime, and the clock was ticking against them. But just a quarter of an hour before full time, Claudio Pizarro found the net with a strong header. Were Bayern going to settle for a hard-earned point? Not at all.

Deep into stoppage time, Rafinha whipped in a cross, which Thiago connected with a brilliant scissors kick. The ball left his boot and arrowed right into the bottom corner. Bayern were ahead with mere seconds remaining, and that’s how the game ended. Not the most impressive win, but a memorable one, with an even more memorable goal.

14/15 - vs Hamburger SV (8-0 W)

Poor Hamburg make their second appearance on this list with another dreadful beatdown in Munich, right on Valentine’s Day, no less. Boy, did Bayern deliver the sweets that day.

The first 20 minutes were goalless, but the rout started with a Thomas Müller penalty. Müller tried his luck from far out two minutes later, and the rebound from said shot fell kindly to Mario Götze, who doubled the score. Arjen Robben then added one with a classic Robben goal, and added another with a rare right footer just three minutes after halftime.

Müller got his second of the game with a very well taken shot reminiscent of his goal against the USA at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He also tried his best to imitate a helicopter. Stadium announcer Stephan Lehmann had barely finished announcing Müller’s goal when Robert Lewandowski scored yet another one, assisted by the great Müller. The scoring took a short break, but soon restarted with Franck Ribéry nailing in a rebound. Götze wrapped things up a minute before time with a nice curler from just inside the box.

What a Valentine’s gift for the Bayern fans. Hamburg fans, meanwhile, probably went home wishing they were drowning in chocolate.

15/16 - vs VfL Wolfsburg (5-1 W)

Robert Lewandowski may be a controversial figure at Bayern following his recent exit, but you can’t deny that the guy delivered some pretty great moments. This is probably his best performance in a Bayern shirt, or at least the most jaw-dropping one.

Bayern were a goal down to Wolfsburg at halftime when Lewandowski was subbed on. What happened next was something that’s still pretty unfathomable seven years onward.

Six minutes after the restart, Lewandowski poked home a close range ball to tie the score. Mere seconds later, he let loose a powerful drive from around 20 yards out to put Bayern ahead. Two minutes from then, he completed his hat trick, but he wasn’t done yet. The Pole smashed in a Douglas Costa cross two minutes after his hat trick, and capped off a five-star, five-goal performance with a beautiful scissors kick right into the far corner. This was all done in the space of a mere nine minutes. Somehow, in the space of nine minutes, Bayern went from being a goal down to 5-1 up. I still can’t explain it, and I don’t think even Lewy himself can either.

Lewandowski got himself a few Guinness World Records after this game, and although he’s made a fair few people frown in the last few weeks, he’ll still be a Bayern legend. Farewell, Bob. I’ll miss you.

16/17 - vs RB Leipzig (5-4 W)

Just because the title is won doesn’t mean there’s no room for drama. That’s exactly what the fans got in the penultimate matchday of the 16/17 Bundesliga season. Bayern were on their last away trip of the season to Leipzig, and what a trip it was.

Current Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer put the hosts up with only two minutes gone, before Robert Lewandowski restored parity from the spot. However, Timo Werner converted a penalty of his own, and two minutes after the restart, Yussuf Poulsen scored another to put Leipzig 3-1 ahead. Thiago headed in a consolation on the hour mark, but Werner put in another from a tight angle to restore Leipzig’s two goal advantage.

But Bayern were not going to give up, even in a meaningless game. A wicked shot from Arjen Robben ricocheted off the crossbar and fell to Lewandowski, who headed home to make it 4-3. Time was not on Bayern’s side, as they pounded the Leipzig goal. Lo and behold, the long awaited equalizer finally came in stoppage time when David Alaba curled in a sumptuous free kick. Bayern had salvaged a point against all odds…but there was still more to come.

In the dying seconds, Thomas Müller released Robben on a solo run through the Leipzig half. The Dutchman ran about 50 yards, cruised past two defenders, and chipped the keeper to finally tip the score in Bayern’s favor. It was a testament of Bayern’s never-say-die attitude. Winning mentality? Bayern-dusel? Call it what you want, but Bayern have something special in their blood.

17/18 - vs SC Freiburg (5-0 W)

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern faltered heavily at the start of the 17/18 season, and he was eventually relieved of his duties after a drubbing in Paris. Club legend Jupp Heynckes took over his beloved team for the rest of the season. Was he able to deliver the goods after years of retirement?

It turns out he was. Just eight minutes into Heynckes’ first game in charge, Bayern were ahead courtesy of a Freiburg own goal. Three minutes from halftime, Arjen Robben tried his signature move, and it eventually led to a headed goal from Kingsley Coman.

Half an hour went by and Bayern put the game to bed with a wonderful long range curler from Thiago. Jupp’s men were not done, though, and Robert Lewandowski slotted home a pass from Thomas Müller to make it four. There was still time for a nice backheel from Joshua Kimmich to put the icing on the cake.

It was a routine win, but it was an important one. It was Jupp’s way of saying “don’t worry, you’re in good hands, everything’s going to be alright.” It was indeed, as Bayern picked themselves up rapidly and romped to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

18/19 - vs Eintracht Frankfurt (5-1 W)

Never in the past decade had the Bundesliga title race come down to the final wire like this. Bayern needed just one point in their last league game of the season against Frankfurt. They also needed to send off legends Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, and Rafinha in style. Could they check off all the boxes?

Five minutes into the game, Bayern were up and running. Thomas Müller’s through ball found Kingsley Coman, and the Frenchman easily converted. But just after halftime, they conceded an equalizer. Would it be a sad ending? Not at all. In fact, it would be the happiest of endings.

Three minutes after Frankfurt’s goal, Müller tried his luck at goal, and the rebound was scored by David Alaba. Five minutes from then, Renato Sanches of all people scored to effectively secure the title. But the real highlights began after that, when Ribéry and Robben were subbed on.

The French legend kicked things off first by scoring his final goal for the club in style, wriggling through three defenders, chipping the keeper, and ripping his shirt off. Robben followed suit by tapping in an Alaba cross. Two parting legends had scored their final goals in their final home game. You just can’t write these scripts.

And that’s how it ended. A seventh straight Bundesliga title, and the best possible sendoff for Robbery. Oh, how I cried that day.

19/20 - vs Borussia Dortmund (1-0 W)

As COVID-19 swept the world, people were wondering if any sort of normality would be restored in those dark times. Thankfully, the resumption of the Bundesliga brought some much needed light to fans. Bayern were in a tight title race against Borussia Dortmund, and the big clash was looming. An away trip to Signal Iduna Park. A win would more or less seal the deal, but Bayern had only one win in their last couple of Dortmund trips. How would Hansi Flick fare?

The Flick express(Flixpress?) didn’t let a pandemic slow them down, and they weren’t going to let past records stop them either. They came out of the gates pressing like hell, and Dortmund were foiled again and again. Alphonso Davies was particularly impressive, using his speed and skills to his fullest advantage.

But it was Joshua Kimmich who was the star of the show. Just before halftime, he tried chipping the keeper from twenty yards out, and it worked beautifully as the ball looped into the back of the net. Bayern’s defense held firm for the rest of the game, and they went on to win it.

Two wins against Dortmund in one season, two shutouts. A lot of fans will think of the 4-0 home win first, which was Flick’s dream Bundesliga debut. However, I chose the second, much closer away win for a number of reasons. For one, it was probably the best pressing performance under Flick’s reign that I can remember. For another, it was the game that really set Bayern on course for the Bundesliga. For yet another, it was just a great showing of the sheer determination that the whole team had all season. If I had to pick just one game to characterize Flick’s time at Bayern, I’d pick this one.

20/21 - vs Borussia Dortmund (4-2 W)

Another win vs Dortmund makes this list, this time at home. This one started in a much worse fashion, with Bayern going 2-0 down after just ten minutes through a quickfire double from Erling Haaland. However, Bayern were not going to let Dortmund get the better of them in their own backyard, and fired back through two goals from Robert Lewandowski, one from a tap in, and one from the penalty spot.

The game was a tighter affair in the second half, with both sides holding firm for most of the game. However, Bayern’s attack was stronger than Dortmund’s defense, and it eventually made way to complete a spectacular comeback, with Leon Goretzka smashing home the winner in the 88th minute. Lewandowski completed his hat trick in stoppage time to cap off a brilliant win over the Black and Yellows.

Comeback wins are very hard, even against lesser opposition. So you can imagine how good it felt to successfully complete one against one of the strongest sides in the Bundesliga. It just typified Hansi Flick’s second season in charge. They may have been cornered a lot, but they pulled through eventually. The Bundesliga was Bayern’s once again.

21/22 - vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen (5-1 W)

Julian Nagelsmann’s first season in charge left a lot of people dissatisfied. However, it did have its moments, one of which was a brilliant drubbing of second placed Bayer Leverkusen away from home.

Bayern started brightly with Robert Lewandowski’s backheel flick giving them the lead after four minutes. He doubled his tally after a mazy run from Alphonso Davies on the half hour mark. Thomas Müller then deflected in a wayward shot to put Bayern three up, and Serge Gnabry scored twice in two minutes to make it 5-0 at halftime, at a place where Bayern normally didn’t particularly like going to.

Although Patrik Schick got a consolation in the second half, it barely made a dent in the result as Bayern ran out resounding winners. This was ‘Nagelsball’ at its finest, and although I don’t really like the guy, I have to admit that this performance was utterly brilliant. This was the best game of the entire season, with dominant, aggressive, attractive, and dynamic football all around. It’s a shame that performances like this became far and far between as the season went on.

Will Nagelsmann be able to deliver more great results with a new and improved squad at his disposal? Only time will tell.