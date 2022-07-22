Jurgen Klopp praises Sadio Mane during departure to Bayern Munich

Liverpool and former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Sadio Mane during his departure from Liverpool this summer. The German boss has described his exit as ‘completely clean’. Sadio Mane left Anfield as a legend, bringing back major success to Anfield including a Champions League and Premier League title. Mane departed for Bayern Munich last month and Klopp recently spoke about this departure.

The Liverpool manager had only good things to say about the Senegal forward. “A world-class player. He and we together reinvented him as a No.9 as well in the last season, which he played outstandingly well,” said Klopp. “So, as well a Liverpool legend, one of the all-time Premier League greats, I would say, with the numbers he has. A fantastic person as well. So, really happy for him that he is now at the club where he wants to be. He is very thankful for all the things we did, and we are very thankful. Now he is at another club.”

It is clear that Klopp appreciated Mane’s transparency through the process and was never deceived. Mane came to the club and told them he wanted to leave and begin a new challenge.