Bayern Munich Alumni: Sammy Kuffour names his child after the city of Munich

Naming your child after a city is an interesting decision, and ex-Bayern Munich and Ghana defender Samuel “Sammy” Kuffour did just that. The 45-year-old president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana has named his son “Munich Osei Kuffour Jr.”, after the city that he loves to this day.

The older Kuffour played for Bayern from 1993 to 2005 in a very successful stint. The highlight of his time at Bayern is arguably the year 2001, when he won that year’s UEFA Champions League Final against Valencia at the San Siro. He also scored the winning goal of the 2001 Intercontinental Cup (now known as the FIFA Club World Cup) against Boca Juniors in the National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan.

Football Ghana captured the first time Kuffour disclosed the name of his child. This was when he told Kwamena Obu Mensah when they travelled with the Borussia Dortmund Legends on their visit to Ghana. After hearing that Kuffour’s son was named “Munich”, Mensah was surprised and asked Kuffour if he told his teammates that he named his son after the club he played for?

Kuffour then replied: “The city itself, Munich. Uli Hoeness [former Bayern president] has to meet him.”

Sammy Kuffour then said to Sky TV (as captured by Abendzeitung) that the reason behind his son’s name is because he wants to remember his time at Bayern for years to come. “I want to remember this good time. I was there for twelve years. That’s why I named my son Munich”, Kuffour said.

The trend of naming a kid after a city is becoming very common. Kuffour, however, doesn’t mind: “It’s nothing for me because I love FC Bayern, I love the city of Munich,” he said.

Munich Osei Kuffour Jr. currently plays for Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva.