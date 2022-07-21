Report: RB Leipzig reject Bayern Munich’s second offer for Konrad Laimer, talks continue

According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich have had their second bid for Konrad Laimer rejected by RB Leipzig. The offer was reportedly 23m including add-ons. RBL are still holding out for around 30m.

Since Laimer has already agreed personal terms with Bayern, he wants the clubs to come to a quick decision so that he doesn’t miss preseason with his new team. after what happened to Marcel Sabitzer last season, we can’t say we don’t blame him.

For Bayern, the transfer fee is slowly starting to approach the “dangerously expensive” territory. With only one year left on his contract, Laimer could easily stay at Leipzig for the season and join the Bavarians on a free transfer next summer. However, with it being a World Cup year and Leon Goretzka already picking up another medium-long term injury, the consequences for missing out on the Austrian could be steep. Even with additional reinforcements in the form of Ryan Gravenberch, Julian Nagelsmann wants a pressing-oriented midfielder to fulfill his vision of a Bayern side without Robert Lewandowski.

Laimer and Mathys Tel are the only pending incoming transfers left in Bayern’s summer shopping list. Will they get here before the season starts? We’ll keep an eye on things and let you know.

